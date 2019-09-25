Sheep: Lambs sell to £75.00 and fat ewes to £90

A smaller entry of 1250 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of 320 cull ewes, topped at £90.00 for Texels.

Over 900 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade, reflecting factory prices selling to a top of £75.00 for 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 28kg at £75.00 = 2.68p; Dungiven producer; 24.5kg at £74.00 = 3.02p; Glenullin producer; 25kg at £71.00 = 2.84p; Castlerock producer; 24.3kg at £74.00 = 3.05p; Swatragh producer; 25.3kg at £73.50 = 2.91p; Ballymena producer; 27kg at £75.00 = 2.78p; Swatragh producer; 28.5kg at £75.00 = 2.63p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £73.50 = 2.94p; Swatragh producer; 24.8kg at £74.00 = 2.99p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £71.00 = 2.84p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £73.50 = 2.94p and Moneymore producer; 27kg at £75.00 = 2.78p.

Mid-weight lambs: Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £74.00 = 3.15p; Swatragh producer; 23.8kg at £72.50 = 305p; Maghera producer; 23.7kg at £72.20 = 3.05p; Glenullin producer; 22.8kg at £69.00 = 3.03p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £69.00 = 3.14p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £68.00 = 3.04p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £68.80 = 3.13p; Swatragh producer; 21.3kg at £68.00 = 3.20p; Ardmore producer; 22kg at £65.00 = 2.95p and Bellaghy producer; 21.5kg at £66.00 = 3.07p.

Light weight Lambs: Dungiven producer; 19kg at £67.00 = 3.53p; Dungiven producer; 19.4kg at £64.00 = 3.30p; Claudy producer; 20.8kg at £65.00 = 3.13p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £60.00 = 3.33p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £57.00 = 3.35p and Swatragh producer; 16.5kg at £57.20 = 3.47p.

Fat ewes: Rasharkin producer; 10 ewes at £90.00; Claudy producer; 12 ewes at £86.50; Dungiven producer; 5 ewes at £84.00 and Swatragh producer; 1 ewe at £80.

Cattle: A strong show of 140 head of cattle was presented at Swatragh Mart on Monday, which kicked off our annual suckled calf sales, starting with Aberdeen Angus and native breeds.

The mart would like to thank and congratulate all prize winners and producers on the quality of stock they presented.

Bullocks sold to £2.38 per kilo (Aberdeen Angus, 292kg at £695).

Heifers sold to £2.05 per kilo (Charolais, 448kg at £920).

Cows sold to £1.32 per kilo (Limousin, 624kg at £825).

Heifers: Maghera producer; Charolais, 448kg at £920 = 2.05p; Limousin, 444kg at £880 = 1.98p; Limousin, 408kg at £780 = 1.91p; Limousin, 378kg at £690 = 1.83p; Simmental, 488kg at £830 = 1.70p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 490kg at £965 = 1.97p; Limousin, 440kg at £855 = 1.94p; Charolais, 448kg at £880 = 1.96p; Charolais, 464kg at £870 = 1.88p; Limousin, 504kg at £940 = 1.87p; Charolais, 518kg at £950 = 1.83p; Garvagh producer ; Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 404kg at £720 = 1.78p; Limousin, 356kg at £695 = 1.95p; Limousin, 408kg at £740 = 1.81p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 558kg at £780 = 1.40p; Charolais, 590kg at £985 = 1.67p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 444kg at £820 = 1.85p; Charolais, 470kg at £865 = 1.84p; Limousin, 446kg at £775 = 1.74p; Charolais, 416kg at £725 = 1.74p; Limousin, 440kg at £760 = 1.73p; Limousin, 424kg at £775 = 1.83p; Armoy producer; Charolais, 482kg at £965 = 2.00p; Charolais, 454kg at £870 = 1.92p; Charolais, 478kg at £910 = 1.90p; Charolais, 510kg at £965 = 1.89p; Charolais, 538kg at £985 = 1.83p; Charolais, 490kg at £895 = 1.83p; Charolais, 488kg at £865 = 1.77p; Charolais, 466kg at £840 = 1.80p; Charolais, 554kg at £970 = 1.75p; Charolais, 532kg at £920 = 1.73p; Maghera producer; Galloway, 352kg at £580 = 1.65p; Galloway, 330kg at £550 = 1.67p; Galloway, 312kg at £495 = 1.59p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 566kg at £990 = 1.75p; Limousin, 604kg at £1,100 = 1.82p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 264kg at £500 = 1.89p and Swatragh producer; Charolais, 546kg at £980 = 1.79p; Limousin, 494kg at £845 = 1.71p; Charolais, 530kg at £900 = 1.70p; Limousin, 544kg at £920 = 1.69p; Limousin, 498kg at £790 = 1.59p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 464kg at £1,040 = 2.24p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,075 = 2.20p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,085 = 2.14p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,080 = 2.08p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,105 = 2.02p; Charolais, 490kg at £970 = 1.98p; Charolais, 492kg at £975 = 1.98p; Charolais, 640kg at £1,195 = 1.87p; Charolais, 532kg at £915 = 1.72p; Charolais, 610kg at £1,130 = 1.85p; Limousin, 492kg at £905 = 1.84p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 292kg at £695 = 2.38p; Limousin, 298kg at £700 = 2.35p; Limousin, 316kg at £680 = 2.15p; Limousin, 366kg at £765 = 2.09p; Limousin, 338kg at £680 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus,294kg at £570 = 1.94p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 460kg at £940 = 2.04p; Limousin, 464kg at £890 = 1.92p; Limousin, 466kg at £840 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus,634kg at £1,100 = 1.74p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 490kg at £1,025 = 2.09p; Limousin, 514kg at £955 = 1.86p; Charolais, 506kg at £930 = 1.84p; Limousin, 494kg at £880 = 1.78p; Charolais, 424kg at £750 = 1.77p; Charolais, 490kg at £820 = 1.67p; Limousin, 544kg at £900 = 1.65p; Limousin, 640kg at £1,115 = 1.74p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 534kg at £1,110 = 2.08p; Limousin, 604kg at £1,100 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 530kg at £990 = 1.87p; Simmental, 544kg at £885 = 1.63p; Limousin, 576kg at £1,030 = 1.79p; Limousin, 630kg at £1,105 = 1.75p; Simmental, 552kg at £895 = 1.62p; Simmental, 586kg at £835 = 1.42p; Simmental, 560kg at £885 = 1.58p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 444kg at £775 = 1.75p; Limousin, 452kg at £780 = 1.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £875 = 1.55p; Aberdeen Angus,448kg at £660 = 1.47p; Stabiliser, 432kg at £570 = 1.32p; Limousin, 446kg at £690 = 1.55p; Swatragh producer; Hereford, 408kg at £725 = 1.78p; Swatragh producer; Hereford, 408kg at £725 = 1.78p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 328kg at £590 = 1.80p; Limousin, 408kg at £720 = 1.76p; Limousin, 396kg at £740 = 1.87p; Limousin, 340kg at £735 = 2.16p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 602kg at £1,085 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £840 = 1.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 550kg at £925 = 1.68p; Limousin, 436kg at £730 = 1.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 628kg at £1,020 = 1.62p; Shorthorn, 508kg at £825 = 1.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 594kg at £1,020 = 1.72p; Shorthorn, 506kg at £825 = 1.63p; Aberdeen Angus, 546kg at £900 = 1.65p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £755 = 1.59p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 504kg at £1,015 = 2.01p; Limousin, 632kg at £1145 = 1.81p; Limousin, 652kg at £,1085 = 1.66p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 716kg at £1,135 = 1.59p; Charolais, 624kg at £1,100 = 1.76p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 612kg at £1,065 = 1.74p; Ballymoney producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 618kg at £1,080 = 1.75p; Limousin, 548kg at £840 = 1.53p; Aberdeen Angus, 568kg at £820 = 1.44p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 704kg at £1,165 = 1.65p; Limousin, 588kg at £1,095 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 616kg at £1,150 = 1.87p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 564kg at £1130 = 2.00p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,100 = 1.94p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,040 = 1.95p; Limousin, 586kg at £1,040 = 1.77p; Charolais, 570kg at £985 = 1.73p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,070 = 1.76p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 622kg at £1,170 = 1.88p; Limousin, 624kg at £1140 = 1.83p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 600kg at £1,075 = 1.79p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 338kg at £700 = 2.07p and Limavady producer; Charolais, 480kg at £930 = 1.94p; Limousin, 474kg at £880 = 1.86p; Limousin, 448kg at £910 = 2.03p.

Payment on the day.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.