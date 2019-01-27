Sheep meetings will explain the alternatives to antibiotics

The NSA meetings for sheep farmers have come at a time when antibiotic resistance is featuring high in the press and media.

Unless we show we are making efforts to reduce the use we may be faced with mandatory goals and regulations.

Sarah Campbell MVB MRCVS, Veterinary Advisor with MSD Animal Health has some advice on alternatives to antibiotic use.

Come along to the meetings and hear more about what you can do to help, not only the industry but also yourselves. See separate advert on page 12 or telephone 07711 071 290 for details.

MSD Animal Health’s vision is for the science of healthier animals. This fundamentally depends on innovation and using our strengths to continue with the development of new products that continue to meet the needs of our client practitioners and solve animal disease issues. As a heavily research-orientated company the focus of our product portfolio will concentrate on promoting animal health through novel vaccination methods and thereby avoiding the need for antibiotics.

Farmers are under increasing pressure from consumers and supermarkets to produce food without the use of antibiotics. This is due to increasing public awareness of the effects of antimicrobial resistance as well as a desire to promote animal welfare.

MSD Animal Health has a comprehensive range of animal vaccines which facilitate a preventative health care approach. The correct use and administration of vaccines determine their effectiveness in boosting animal immunity. Ease of use is a key benefit allowing many vaccines in the range to be used on the same day as well as all stages of pregnancy, lay and lactation.

Disease outbreaks have a negative impact on overall farm business profitability through loss in production, deaths and treatment costs. Implementing a disease preventative health care approach through employing measures such as improved animal husbandry techniques will ultimately benefit both animal health and welfare as well as farm productivity.