Shorthorn Club visit Cherryvalley Estate

Local Beef Shorthorn breeders enjoyed a fantastic show of top quality cattle at the recent open day at Cherryvalley Estates, Crumlin.

The Cherryvalley herd was established by local businessman Dr Peter Fitzgerald and is managed by Stephen Williamson.

The herd won the overall championship in the 2018 Herd Competition along with many of the individual category awards and presented local breeders with a fine display of purchased foundation stock together with some quality homebred yearling and calves.

Over 80 visitors were transported around the estate and despite the odd heavy shower managed to see all the stock including cows with calves (mostly by Creaga Logic, male champion at Balmoral 2018), heifers and five promising young bulls. Refreshments were served before and after the tour and a very detailed booklet was provided with all cattle pedigrees topping off a terrific day.

The 2019 Herd competition is already underway with entries from both pedigree and commercial herds (using a Beef Shorthorn bull).

Last minute entries can be made with club secretary, Barry Fitzsimons on 07801 123966.

The annual Autumn sale is planned for Friday October 25th at Ballymena Mart, with classes for pedigree and commercial cattle. Details available from club secretary.