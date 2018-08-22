Shortlisted finalists aiming for success at awards

Judging is underway to crown the top class winners of the Food Heartland Awards 2018.

Celebrating the very best of the borough’s specialist food and drinks suppliers and producers, the awards champion and celebrate passion, quality, innovation and success across the thriving food, drink and hospitality sector throughout the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

Delivered by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and sponsored by Power NI, the Food Heartland Awards feature 12 individual award categories reflecting the world class standard of the local agri-food industry. Categories include Best Growth Business Award sponsored by First Trust Bank, Rising Star Award (Under 25) sponsored by Southern Regional College and Best Eating Establishment Awards sponsored by Bunzl McLaughlin.

The judging panel is comprised of high profile, respected food and drink experts – Paula McIntyre MBE (BBC Radio Ulster, chef and author), Noel McMeel (Executive Head Chef at Lough Erne Resort and author) and Lara Goodall and Nuala Foley (Independent business consultants).

The winners will be announced at an awards gala evening which will take place on Wednesday, 12 September at the Palace Demesne, Armagh. Tickets priced at £55 plus VAT. For further details, visit www.foodheartland.com or e-mail foodheartland@ndevents.co.uk.

​Follow the Food Heartland Awards on Facebook www.facebook.com/FoodHeartlandNI and Twitter @FoodHeartlandNI #FHLAwards18.