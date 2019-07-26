Shortlisted for retail awards

Retailers from SuperValu and Centra have been shortlisted in the 2019 Retail Industry Awards, highlighting the excellence on offer across both brands.

Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.

Centra Enniskillen who have been shortlisted in the Food-to-go Retailer of the Year (Independent)

Commenting on the shortlist, Michael McCormack, Managing Director of SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland said: “I would like to congratulate all those stores that have been shortlisted in these prestigious UK-wide awards. Excellence is second nature to our retailers, whether that’s the customer service they provide or the food and drink they serve. This shortlist is testament to the hard work that has been

put in over the years by our teams both at a local and national level. We can now turn our attention to the awards night on September 17 th and look forward to bringing home some wins for our retailers.”

SuperValu and Centra have been shortlisted in the following 15 categories for this year’s Retail Industry Awards:

Convenience Retailer of the Year: Regional - Centra NI

Lusty's Centra Larne is in the running once again for 'Drinks Retailer of the Year' at the prestigious Retail Industry Awards, following last year's success in the same category.

Digital Engagement Award: Bradley’s Centra, Maghera

Drinks Retailer of the Year: Independent - Lusty’s Centra Larne,

Food-to-go Retailer of the Year: Independent - Lilley’s Centra, Dublin Road, Enniskillen; Multiple convenience - Musgrave NI

Forecourt Retailer of the Year: Independent - Lilley’s Centra, Dublin Road, Enniskillen; Company-owned - Centra Church Street, Banbridge

Multiple Community Retailer of the Year: SuperValu

Post Office Retailer of the Yea: SuperValu Omagh

Store Manager of the Year: Independent - Alistair Connor, McCool’s SuperValu, Ballymoney; Independent - Martin McLaughlin, McCool’s SuperValu, Kells

Store Team of the Year: Lilley’s Centra, Dublin Road, Enniskillen

Symbol/Fascia Group of the Year: Centra

Symbol/Fascia Group of the Year: SuperValu

Symbol Initiative of the Year: Live Well, Centra