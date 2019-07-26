Shortlisted for retail awards

Retailers from SuperValu and Centra have been shortlisted in the 2019 Retail Industry Awards, highlighting the excellence on offer across both brands.
Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.
Commenting on the shortlist, Michael McCormack, Managing Director of SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland said: “I would like to congratulate all those stores that have been shortlisted in these prestigious UK-wide awards. Excellence is second nature to our retailers, whether that’s the customer service they provide or the food and drink they serve. This shortlist is testament to the hard work that has been
put in over the years by our teams both at a local and national level. We can now turn our attention to the awards night on September 17 th and look forward to bringing home some wins for our retailers.”
SuperValu and Centra have been shortlisted in the following 15 categories for this year’s Retail Industry Awards:
Convenience Retailer of the Year: Regional - Centra NI
Digital Engagement Award: Bradley’s Centra, Maghera
Drinks Retailer of the Year: Independent - Lusty’s Centra Larne,
Food-to-go Retailer of the Year: Independent - Lilley’s Centra, Dublin Road, Enniskillen; Multiple convenience - Musgrave NI
Forecourt Retailer of the Year: Independent - Lilley’s Centra, Dublin Road, Enniskillen; Company-owned - Centra Church Street, Banbridge
Multiple Community Retailer of the Year: SuperValu
Post Office Retailer of the Yea: SuperValu Omagh
Store Manager of the Year: Independent - Alistair Connor, McCool’s SuperValu, Ballymoney; Independent - Martin McLaughlin, McCool’s SuperValu, Kells
Store Team of the Year: Lilley’s Centra, Dublin Road, Enniskillen
Symbol/Fascia Group of the Year: Centra
Symbol/Fascia Group of the Year: SuperValu
Symbol Initiative of the Year: Live Well, Centra