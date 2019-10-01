‘Show Animal of the Year 2019’

With this year’s title being as close as we have seen in many years the hotly contested show animal of the year for 2019 went to Miss Jade Tumilty who took the show circuit by storm this season.

Sponsored by Allen Short Grooming services, Jade and her Black Limousin heifer was overall Commercial champion at Lurgan, Armagh, Newry and reserve champion at Saintfield Show.

Show animal of the year Jade Tumilty.

Points are gained by class placing and in championships throughout the summer show season.

With only a few points between them it was the McKee Brothers, Chris and Damien, that came in second place.

Their Limousin heifer was champion at Ballymena, Omagh and reserve at Newry. She was also reserve interbreed champion at Ballymena Show. In third place this year was JCB Commercials with another Limousin sired heifer.

This lady the youngest of the three was champion at Saintfield, Antrim and Castlewellan Shows. The Commercial Club would like to congratulate all the winners this year and especially Jade as it is great to see new faces around the summer shows.

Third placed JCB Commericlas.

It is great to see such great numbers of commercial cattle at summer shows this year with a lot of the time commercial cattle entries being the biggest classes at the shows.

Also thanks to Allen Short for his sponsorship.