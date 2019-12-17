Show champion sells for £2300 at Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale

There was a great turn out in Hilltown at the annual Christmas show and sale with an outstanding display of quality cattle.

The management and staff of Hilltown Saleyard would like to take this opportunity to thank all the buyers and sellers and the local sponsors: Bank of Ireland, Jospeh Walls Ltd, Colin Reid, Daly Park and Co Newry, Rory Mcshane Newry, Sloan Environmental, Milestone Rathfriland, Martin Mellon, Kieran Trainor, Dunbia Group, ABP Newry, Peter McGinn, D and M Harrison, Downshire Arms Hilltown, Gregory O'Hagan, MacRoberts Hoof Trimming, Raymond McCullough Rathfriland, Colin Morgan Meats Hilltown, South Down Feeds Rathfriland, Fane Valley Rathfriland, Newry Vet Centre, Tullyherron Farm Feeds, Vet Clinic Rathfriland and Mourne Vets Kilkeel who all contributed to the success of this event.

Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale - Reserve champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland and Tullyherron Feeds, presented by Conor McAlinden and purchased by Mark Davidson for 1300

Also, thanks to Nigel Matchett the judge for the day and thanks to the auctioneers, Ciaran Laverty and Gerry Campbell.

A further thanks to all who donated to the charity collection on the day.

Results were as follow:

Show champion (sponsored by Bank of Ireland) and first place in the beef heifer class (sponsored by Dunbia) was presented by Niall Doyle and purchased by Miskelly family for £2300.

Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale - Housewife's Choice sponsored by Joseph Walls Ltd, presented by Gareth Corrie and purchased by Carnbrooke Meats, Dromara for 1700

The reserve champion (sponsored by Bank of Ireland and Tullyherron Feeds) and second place in the beef heifers was presented by Conor McAlinden and purchased by Mark Davidson for £1300.

The Housewife's Choice (sponsored by Joseph Walls Ltd) was presented by Gareth Corrie and purchased by Carnbrooke Meats, Dromara for £1700.

Beef bullock class: First place presented by Kevin O'Hare sold for £1800 for 852kg (211ppk). Second place presented by Niall Doyle sold for £1520 for 656kg (231ppk). Third place presented by Joseph McGrath sold for £1440 for 640kg (225ppk). Fourth place presented by Leo Fearon sold for £1570 for 700kg (224ppk). Fifth place presented by Trevor McClure sold for £1700 for 852kg (199ppk). Sixth place presented by Kevin O'Hare sold for £1490 for 692kg (215ppk).

Beef heifer class: Third place presented by Alise Callaghan sold for £3600 for 752kg (478ppk) to James Cunningham Butchers, Kilkeel. Fourth place presented by Kevin O'Hare sold for £1460 for 646kg (226ppk). Fifth place presented by Peter Tumilty sold for £1600 for 574kg (278ppk). Sixth place presented by Eugene McConville sold for £2020 for 614kg (329ppk).

Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale - First place weanling bullock sponsored by J C Reid presented by Joseph Doyle sold for 1260 for 452kg (278ppk)

Weanling bullock class sponsored by J C Reid: First place presented by Joseph Doyle sold for £1260 for 452kg (278ppk). Second place presented by Colm Farrell sold for £1060 for 434kg (244ppk). Third place presented by Gerard Magee sold for £1160 for 440kg (263ppk).

Weanling heifer class: First place presented by Terence Rooney sold for £1140 for 348kg (327ppk). Second place presented by Joseph Doyle sold for £910 for 388kg (234ppk). Third place presented by Joseph Doyle sold for £830 for 362kg (229ppk).

Fat cow class sponsored by Danny Harrison: First place presented by Conor McAlinden sold for £1620 for 804kg (201ppk). Second place presented by Sean Burns sold for £1400 for 930kg (150ppk).

Proceedings continued with the fortnightly cattle sale.

Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale - First place beef bullock presented by Kevin O'Hare sold for 1800 for 852kg (211ppk)

Prices were as follow.

Fat cows: Hilltown farmer £1440 for 908kg (158ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1310 for 814kg (160ppk). Hilltown farmer £1250 for 668kg (187ppk). Kilcoo farmer £1230 for 714kg (172ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1175 for 668kg (175ppk). Newcastle farmer £1160 for 668kg (173ppk). Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 858kg (131ppk). Hilltown farmer £1110 for 782kg (141ppk). Kilcoo farmer £1050 for 660kg (159ppk).

Weanling heifers: Rostrevor farmer £900 for 462kg (194ppk). Hilltown farmer £890 for 340kg (261ppk). Rostrevor farmer £840 for 372kg (225ppk). Dromore farmer £820 for 372kg (220ppk). Rostrevor farmer £800 for 390kg (205ppk). Kilkeel farmer £800 for 454kg (176ppk), £780 for 322kg (242ppk). Hilltown farmer £770 for 296kg (260ppk). Mayobridge farmer £750 for 298kg (251ppk). Hilltown farmer £750 for 292kg (256ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1650 for 750kg (220ppk). Newry farmer £1620 for 698kg (232ppk), £1570 for 718kg (218ppk). Crossgar farmer £1555 for 714kg (217ppk). Newtownards farmer £1480 for 628kg (235ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1460 for 652kg (223ppk). Newry farmer £1380 for 630kg (219ppk). Crossgar farmer £1330 for 662kg (200ppk). Katesbridge farmer £1270 for 514kg (247ppk). Hilltown farmer £1260 for 660kg (190ppk).

Weanling males: Kilkeel farmer £1050 for 442kg (237ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1025 for 502kg (204ppk), £1000 for 490kg (204ppk). Newcastle farmer £1000 for 532kg (188ppk). Hilltown farmer £980 for 380kg (257ppk). Rostrevor farmer £960 for 498kg (192ppk). Banbridge farmer £940 for 410kg (229ppk). Kilkeel farmer £930 for 43kg (216ppk). Mayobridge farmer £930 for 410kg (226ppk). Rostrevor farmer £930 for 468kg (198ppk). Kilkeel farmer £920 for 372kg (247ppk).

Bullocks: Rathfriland farmer £1520 for 746kg (203ppk), £1500 for 746kg (201ppk). Newry farmer £1490 for 726kg (205ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1440 for 732kg (196ppk), £1420 for 762kg (186ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1405 for 670kg (209ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1400 for 706kg (198ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 664kg (195ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £1300 for 670kg (194ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1245 for 590kg (211ppk).