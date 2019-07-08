Show encourages young beef judges

“Dedicated, enthusiastic and young blood” were some of the words used by Newry show cattle section’s Kenny Dodds when selecting judges for this year’s cattle classes.

The Rodgers family trio of Emma 21, Martin 19 and Lucy 14 had a busy day - Lucy judged the British Blondes, Martin the Limousins, and Emma the most competitive section of the show, the Junior and senior young handlers.

This brother and sisters team, known as Rodgers Livestock, are no strangers to the show scene. They are normally more comfortable on the end of a halter, from they were about four years of age. With their parents Geoff and Lizzie they farm pedigree and commercial herds known a Hillhead and Draperhill. They breed Limousin, Charolais, British Blue and Shorthorn pedigree cattle, and a commercial herd.

Having been heavily involved in the show circuits in Ireland and across the water, they took the task of judging in their stride, with Martin’s Champion Limousin being tapped out Interbreed Champion of the show later in the day.