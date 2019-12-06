Show jumping at Ecclesville EC

The steady number of competitors travelling to Fintona for week three of Ecclesville League was again very encouraging and, in some cases, the competitors have already ensured their place at the final on 6 December.

The super league final is becoming a popular topic of conversation.

With beautiful perpetual cups, sponsored by RD Equestrian, Boyd’s of Clogher, AJS Promotions, Farmfeeds Omagh and Ecclesville Centre, there is great speculation as to who will have the honour of having their name engraved on each of them for 2019.

The showjumping league will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 22 November:

40cm Class (double clears)

Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Ellie Armstrong and Starburst; Molly Keys and Ria; Alana Fleming and Ria; Ellie Magee and Connie; Lola Alonso and Twinkle; Leah Kelly and Prince; Orla Burns and Twinkle; Sophie Johnston and Archie; Alanna Murray and Softie

60cm Class (double clears)

Sophie Johnston and Archie; Alana Fleming and Ria; Freya Sayle and Pringles; Ellie Armstrong and Starburst; Shauna Murray and Ritz

70cms (double clears)

Rhianna Mulligan and Marble; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Zoe Keys and Carlton Lad; Nancy Scott and Sea Patrick Bertie; Cara-Mae O’Connor and Bandit; Kate Millar and Gracie

80cms (double clears)

Zoe Keys and Carlton Lad; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; Cara-Mae O’Connor and Bandit; Kate Millar and Gracie

90cms (double clears)

Molly Quinn and Rosie; Cormac Taggart and MJ

1m (double clears)

Cormac Taggart and MJ; Lucy McCann and Tilly; Freya Sayle and Setanka Magic

1.10 (double clear)

Cormac Taggart and MJ

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 6 December.

If you require any further information on the League or Super League please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.