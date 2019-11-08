Showjumping at Ecclesville Centre

Ecclesville Centre, Fintona are running their final five week Showjumping League in 2019, for horses and ponies in their top class Indoor Arena.

The League will start on Friday 8 November, with the Final scheduled for Friday 6 December when the winners of the fourth of Ecclesville’s Super Leagues will be decided! The Shows will start at 6.15pm with a 40cm Class, which will be followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

To be eligible for the prizes on the final competitors must compete in three out of four previous weeks, with the same combination rider and pony jumping in the same class. Super League points have been accumulated by competitors throughout 2019. With some of the classes being very close, the winners of the fabulous trophies, sponsored by local businesses, will not be decided until the last horse jumps!

If you require any further information regarding this League or the Super League, please contact Ecclesville on 028 82840591 or Sandra on 07990541966.