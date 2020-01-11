Showjumping League enjoys a steady start

The organisers of the Ecclesville Showjumping Leagues were delighted with the promising start to their final league for 2019, with competitors turning out to jump Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses!

This Showjumping League will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 8 November:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Molly Keys and Ria; Anna-Rose Garrity and Snowy; Annie Kelly and Billy; Ellie Armstrong and Starburst; Rhianna Donnelly and Belle; Ellie Magee and Connie; Ella Johnston and Archie; Tori Veitch and Penny; Alana Murray and Softie; Kerry Taggart and Barbie

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Cara Garrity and Henry; Callum Hoey and Coral; Lucy Currie and Cheerna; Ellie Armstrong and Starburst; Natalie Somerville and Ellie

70cms (Double Clears)

Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Amanda Magee and Connie; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; Zoe Keys and Carlton Lad

80cms (Double Clears)

Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; Zoe Keys and Carlton Lad; Clara Daly and Rudy

90cms (Double Clears)

Clara Daly and Rudy; Cathal Donnelly and Porche; Victoria Thompson and Robbie

1m (Double Clear)

Victoria Thompson and Robbie

1.10 (No Double Clears)

Ecclesville Centre, Fintona started the first of five Showjumping Leagues for 2020 on Friday evening (January 3, 2020) and the organisers were delighted to welcome back many familiar faces.

This Showjumping League, which is part of the 2020 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 3 January:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Scott McIvor and Goldie; Cara Somerville and Honeysuckle; Kacie Maguire and Blondie; Darcy Maguire and Jack; Olivia Coaltar and Daisy; Poppy Coaltar and Daisy; Molly Keys and Starlight Express; Kaitlyn McKernaghan and Smarties

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Cara Garrity and Louie; Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Kaitlyn McKernaghan and Smarties

70cms (Double Clears)

Cara Garrity and Louie; Katie Clarke and AJ; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Zoe Keys and Carlton Lad; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie

80cms (Double Clears)

Demi-Lee McKenna and Jack; Kate Millar and Gracie; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Zoe Keys and Carlton Lad; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Lisa Doogan and Poppy; Kate Millar and Cloonlee Red River

90cms (Double Clears)

Jessica Honeyman and Cooper; Shauneen Gallagher and Liz; Zoe Keys and Carlton Lad; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Kate Millar and Cloonlee Red River

1m (No Double Clears)

1.10 (No Entries)

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 31 January.

If you require any further information on the Leagues please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.