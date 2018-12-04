‘Side Kick’ hits the heights at £4,400

The highly anticipated Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships surpassed all expectations this week as thousands flocked to the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park.

This Bank of Ireland supported event is a brand new one in the farming calendar, however it built its foundations upon the legendary “Allams” show and sale which was ran by the Johnston family. Stuart and Terry Johnston were both in attendance and could not have been happier with the Championships in their new home.

It was a day to remember for young Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart who came out on top in the cattle section with his super Limousin heifer “Side Kick” when she was crowned the Supreme Champion and winner of the beautiful Allams Trophy. Tipping the scales at 660 kilos she sold to The Morning Star, Belfast for £4400.

The sale ring was packed to capacity with a tremendous crowd keen to get in on the action, but it was a telephone bid from HG Perkins, Somerset that secured the top sale price on the night of £5400 (981 p per kg). This was realised by Robert Miller for a homebred British Blue sired heifer “Mega Phoebe”. This 550 kilo heifer has had a great show season and was selected as breed champion at this week’s Championships. The same willing seller also took home £4940 for a Limousin heifer scaling 650 kilos, also bought by Mr Perkins. Both heifers were purchased for future breeding.

It was without doubt one of the most successful outings of Robert Millers commercial show career, with his British Blue steer “Mega Three” being tapped out as housewife’s Champion by judge Stephen McGookin. He was purchased by Country Meats, Aghagallon for £2500.

The Shorthorn Champion caused a stir in the sale ring selling for £3000 to Sean McCloskey, Kilrea. Brought out by Gordon Cutler who had a strong team at the Championships, this quality entry weighed in at 550 kilos.

Auctioneer Richard Beattie worked hard in the rostrum with the sales ring packed from edge to edge. Prime cattle were in sharp demand from butchers and factory buyers alike with several lots purchased for the 2019 show season.

A popular addition to the programme was the introduction of lamb classes which saw pairs of butcher ready lambs come under the hammer. Bidding was led at a total price of £600 for a pair of smart Blue Texel sired lambs presented by Iain Colville, Newtownards. These were knocked down to Grant Abraham, Ocre Foods.

A total of £420 was forked out by Steven Girvan for a flashy pair of Spotted Dutch sired ewe lambs from Liam Campbell, Carlough.

The Supreme Champion pen of lambs came from William McAllister, Kells who sold his Texel duo at £400 selling to McKees Butchers, Maghera.

The calf section of the show attracted a quality entry which was led in the show ring by the Workman family, Kilwaughter by their homebred Carmorn Cantona sired Limousin heifer calf.

Prices for calves peaked at £2050 realised for a 330 kilo Charolais heifer shown by Gordon Cutler. She was snapped up by Lynda Hamilton, Omagh for future showing.

It was a family affair in the young handler’s section when brother and sister Victoria and Jamie Workman were placed winners in their respective age categories.

The buyers of the prime beef and cattle welcome customers to their shops, restaurants and businesses during Christmas and the New Year when their prize-winning stock will be available to purchase.

Sincere thanks must go to all the exhibitors, Bank of Ireland, breed clubs and societies, trade exhibitors, judges, stewards and the tireless team at RUAS who made this event the success that it was. A full round up of the day’s events can be found at www.beefandlamb.org.uk

Judges

Calf & Beef classes – Keith Williamson

Housewives Choice - Stephen McGookin

Lambs - Sam Carmichael

Young Handlers - Tara Williamson

Prices

Prime beef

Robert Miller British Blue Heifer 550 kilos £5400 (981p per kg) to HG Perkins, Somerset

Robert Miller Limousin Heifer 650 kilos £4940 (760p per kg) to HG Perkins, Somerset

Jack Smyth Limousin Heifer 640 kilos £4400 (687p per kg) to Morning Star, Belfast

Gordon Cutler Shorthorn Heifer 550 kilos £3000 (545p per kg) to Sean McCloskey, Kilrea

Robert Miller British Blue steer 540 kilos £2500 (462p per kg) to Country Meats, Aghagallon

Ian McCaughern British Blue Heifer 630 kilos £2100 (333p per kg) to Morning Star, Belfast

JCB Commercials Angus Heifer 670 kilos £2100 (313p per kg) to Farmgate Meats, Magheralin

William McAllister Charolais heifer 600 kilos £2100 (350p per kg) to E McCloskey, Kilrea

Thomas Johnston Hereford Heifer 550 kilos £2050 (372p per kg) to Irvine Butchers, Maguiresbridge

Ian McCaughern Charolais heifer 830 kilos £1992 (240p per kg) to James Dillon

N & S Cochrane Charolais steer 540 kilos £1975 (365p per kg) to S Williamson

Eugene Maguire Charolais steer 640 kilos £1900 (296p per kg) McKees Butchers, Maghera

Martin Gallagher Charolais steer 540 kilos £1836 (340p per kg) to Ger Ryan

Eugene Maguire Angus heifer 610 kilos £1799 (294p per kg) McKees Butchers, Maghera

RH Sinnamon Angus steer 690 kilos £1794 (260p per kg) to JH Livestock

Allen Short & Emma Allen Angus heifer 570 kilos £1750 (307p per kg) to Foyle Food Group

Gordon Cutler Charolais heifer 720 kilos £1728 (240p per kg) to James Dillon

N & A McCrea Limousin steer 750 kilos £1725 (230p per kg) to Primestock Meats

Jack Smyth Limousin steer 580 kilos £1711 (295p per kg) to Morning Star, Belfast

Alan Veitch Charolais heifer 510 kilos £1700 (333p per kg) to Irvine Butchers, Maguiresbridge

Thomas Johnston Blonde heifer 730 kilos £1680 (230p per kg) to McKees Butchers, Maghera

RH Sinnamon Angus heifer 590 kilos £1652 (280p per kg) to Linden Foods

Jack Smyth British Blue Heifer 590 kilos £1652 (280p per kg) to Foyle Food Group

John McSorley Limousin heifer 580 kilos £1624 (280p per kg) to Country Meats, Aghagallon

Alan Burleigh Shorthorn heifer 590 kilos £1563 (265p per kg) to Martin Harold

Thomas Johnston Shorthorn heifer 620 kilos £1550 (250p per kg) to McKees Butchers, Maghera

Leonard Bros Angus heifer 580 kilos £1537 (265p per kg) to Farmgate Meats, Magheralin

Lisgoole Abbey Blonde heifer 540 kilos £1431 (264p per kg) to Holmes Butchers, Waringstown.

Calves

Gordon Cutler Charolais heifer 330 kilos £2050 to Lynda Hamilton

O’Kane Bros Limousin steer 380 kilos £1380 to C McDevitt

O’ Kane Bros Charolais heifer 280 kilos £1250 to M/s Keenan

O’Kane Bros Charolais heifer 310 kilos £1000 to H Hall

Leonard Bros British Blue steer 360 kilos £980 to A Bryson

Frank Reid Charolais heifer 340 kilos £920 to W Purcell

O’Kane Bros Charolais steer 360 kilos £900 to C McDevitt

D McGarel Charolais heifer 270 kilos £850 to A Carragher

S McGuiness British Blue steer 250 kilos £729 to A Carragher

Lambs (pair)

D Colville £600 to Ocre Foods, Ballynahinch

Liam Campbell £420 to S Girvan, Templepatrick

William McAllister £400 to McKees Butchers, Maghera

Ian McCaughern £360 to McKees Butchers, Maghera

Ian McCaughern £290 to Doherty & Grey

William Moore £280 to McKees Butchers, Maghera

William McAllister £270 to Liam Campbell, Carnlough

Andrew McCutcheon £270 to Morning Star, Belfast

William McAllister £260 to McKees Butchers, Maghera

William McAllister £260 to D McGlynn Donegal

Liam Campbell £260 to McKees Butchers, Maghera

William Moore £250 to Millar Meats, Irvinestown