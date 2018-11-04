Silverware for Holstein breeders at prize night

Members of Holstein NI travelled to Cookstown to attend its 20th annual dinner and presentation of awards.

Club chairman Jason Booth said he was delighted to see a good turnout of members from across the Province. He extended a warm welcome to Holstein UK president Peter Waring, and his wife Judith; Irish Holstein Friesian Society president Peter Kennelly, and his wife Eileen; and Holstein NI’s first president Wilbert Rankin.

“We have a gleaming array of silverware to present tonight, which reflects the success of our club members throughout the year,” said Jason Booth.

“It has been another fantastic year for Holstein NI. Our calendar kicked off at the AGM in April where HYB member Andrew Patton gave an interesting and informative presentation on his President’s Medal winning year, and the experiences of his Australian exchange trip.”

Jason Booth also reflected on the club’s third annual open day at the Irwin Family’s Redhouse Herd, which attracted more than 1,800 visitors and raised £20,000 for local charities. “We were delighted that this fledgling event was shortlisted as a finalist in the best campaign of event category at the recent Farming Life Awards.”

“A sincere thank you to our loyal sponsors. I would like to give a special mention to Ulster Bank for its continued sponsorship of our annual herds inspection competition. Thanks also to Dale Farm, Fane Valley and Volac, the principle sponsors of this year’s open day.”

Mr Booth continued by congratulating the many breeders who were successful at the provincial shows, and club shows and sales. “Congratulations to the Megan syndicate who won the breed championship at Balmoral Show. Well done to Sam and John McCormick on winning the champion, reserve and honourable mention awards at the HYB Calf Show in Ballymena.”

Hundreds of members descended on the McLean family’s Priestland Herd for the club’s annual stockjudging competition and presentation of herds inspection awards. “Thank you to Iain, Joyce and family, for the preparations in advance of the event. We look forward to coverage of the farm’s activities throughout 2018, including the event we held there, appearing on This Farming Life on BBC2.”

Jason Booth added:”The HYB had another terrific year with members competing successfully at competitions day. Well done to Brian Weatherup who gained first prize in the junior linear section.

“The recent All Britain All Breeds Calf Show saw Hilltara Atwood Maude 10 win her class, while the Henry family’s Mostragee Attitude Ambrosia 2 was placed fifth in a line-up of 21 calves, and Robert Stewart’s Quinton Doorman Linda won sixth prize. Team members are also commended on their success in the showmanship classes.”

Holstein UK president Peter Waring thanked the club for its invitation. “It is an honour to be president, and since the AGM we have travelled to some marvelous places, and met fantastic people. We have also seen some awesome Holstein cows.

“The dairy industry has changed significantly over the years. It is more commercialised, and there are more cows being milked.

“Holstein UK is classifying 140,000 cows annually, and it is now offering more services for pedigree and commercial herd owners.”

IHFA president Peter Kennelly congratulated Holstein NI on another successful year, and thanked the club for supporting many of the events organised by IHFA.

The awards were presented by Mrs Judith Waring. Award winners include:

Herds Inspection Competition:

Willie Wilson Award, for the best junior herd: David McNaugher.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best large herd in premier section: R McLean and Sons.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best medium herd in premier section: Jim and Nicholas McCann.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best small herd in premier section: Inch Genetics.

Aubrey Patterson Cup, for the best large herd in senior section: George Mitchell.

Bobby Gibney Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best medium herd in senior section: David Simpson.

Holstein NI Cup, for the best small herd in senior section: Trevor Keatley.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best new entrant in the junior section: Cyril Gibson.

John Thompson and Sons Cup, for the best small herd in junior section: Laurence Bailie.

Holstein NI Trophy, for the best medium herd in junior section: David McNaugher.

John Thompson and Sons Cup, for the best large herd in junior section: Cyril Gibson.

Ulster Bank Shield, for the best senior cow: H Patton and Sons.

Ulster Bank Award, for the best junior cow: McLean Family.

Ulster Bank Shield, for the best heifer: H Patton and Sons.

W A Armstrong Cup, for the best exhibitor-bred heifer: H Patton and Sons.

Ballybeeny Crystal, awarded to the overall winner of the annual herds’ inspection competition: R McLean and Sons.

Hydro Fertilisers Cup, for the best exhibitor-bred cow: H Patton and Sons.

Trophy, awarded to the best cow family: H Patton and Sons.

CBS (Silver Cow) Trophy, awarded to the winner of the bull progeny group: Ronald McLean and Sons.

RUAS May Show at Balmoral:

Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup, awarded to the supreme champion: Messrs Boyd, Greenan, O’Neill, Timlin and Moore.

Cooper Memorial Trophy, awarded to the junior female champion: Cyril and Martin Millar.

Craigbet-Rosan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the production class: Sam and John McCormick.

Wilson Cup, awarded to the exhibitor gaining the most points: Sam and John McCormick.

Bibby Salver, awarded on a points system taking in the RUAS May show and selected Provincial shows: Iain McLean and Family.

The Barbican Crystal Award, for the best pair of females bred by exhibitor: Cyril and Martin Millar.

RUAS Winter Fair at Balmoral:

The Channon Heenan Memorial Trophy, awarded to the breeder gaining the most points at the 2017 RUAS Winter Fair: McLean Family.

Bobetty Trophy, for the supreme champion at the 2017 RUAS Winter Fair: Sam and John McCormick.

Joe Caddoo Memorial Award, for the exhibitor-bred champion: Sam and John McCormick.

2017/18 Club Shows and Sales:

Ulster Bank Cup, for the female champion at the November show and sale: H Patton and Sons.

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Perpetual Challenge Cup, awarded to the champion at the December bull show and sale at Kilrea: R McLean and Sons.

The Magheralave Cup, for the female champion at the December show and sale at Dungannon: S Haffey and Sons.

Clogher Perpetual Cup, for the female champion at the March show and sale at Dungannon: Austin and David Perry.

McCall Salver, awarded on a points system at the club’s heifer shows and sales: R McLean and Sons.

The Ravenhill Milk Quality Trophy, for the highest PLI bull at the November show and sale at Dungannon: R and S Smith.

Milk Quality Trophy, for the highest PLI bull at the February bull show and sale at Dungannon: R McLean and Sons.

Norbrook Laboratories Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the champion bull at the February show and sale at Kilrea: R and S Smith.

Club Judging Competition:

Kerr Cup, awarded to the best young judge at the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Harry Orr.

Smyth Shield, awarded to the overall winner of the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Nicholas McCann.

Holstein Young Breeders’ Club Awards:

Ashgrove Cup, for the highest placed competitor at the national judging competition: Brian Weatherup.

Dick Gladstone Trophy, for the junior winner of the National Linear Competition: Brian Weatherup.

Future Genetics Trophy, awarded to the young breeder who contributed most to the success of the organisation: Mark Henry.

Automart YMA Trophy, awarded to the presidents medal nominee: Heather Martin.

ND Berry Cup, awarded to the highest placed competitor (over 18) at the National Linear Assessment: James Weatherup.

Cup, awarded to the highest placed competitor (under 18) at the National Linear Assessment: Brian Weatherup.

Smiddiehill Trophy, presented to the Littlestar Award nominee: Tom McKnight.

Hamish Logan Trophy, awarded to the champion handler at the HYB Calf Show: Lauren Henry.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Trophy, awarded to the reserve champion handler at the HYB Calf Show: James Gregg.

HYB Rosebowl, awarded to the supreme champion calf: Sam and John McCormick.

Florrie Wilson Cup, awarded to the exhibitor-bred calf champion: Sam and John McCormick.

McCann Shield, awarded to the reserve champion calf: Sam and John McCormick.