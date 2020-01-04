Silverware galore at Fermanagh Show

Fermanagh County Show held its celebration of success in the Killyhevlin Hotel recently when the guest speaker was Mr Nixon Armstrong.
Some 140 people attended to pick up their awards and the long table of silverware showed the extent of the history of the Society established in 1836 to promote education and agriculture in the county, It’s aims are still the same today.
Trophies bore family names and links throughout the province over the years. The awards were presented by Fermanagh Show Queen Miss Moira Johnston, Aghalane, Derrylin.
Nixon Armstrong has been a volunteer at Fermanagh Show for over 45 years serving on the committee of management, coming up through the ranks of a steward and for most of this time as Head of Health & Safety - something that is paramount now when you organize any event.
Nixon was joined by his wife Marion on this occasion. He spoke of the importance of young people getting involved with Fermanagh Show as exhibitors and as stewards. He spoke of the importance of volunteering in their lives and how this enriches their life experiences.
He said he was delighted to see so many young people at the event to pick up awards and he especially commended the young handlers section and said that it was important to learn the tricks of the trade in showing an animal or exhibiting a piece of work - you need to know how to show it off to its best.
He told all those gathered of the changes he has seen over this past 45 years and his hopes for the future. Nixon congratulated all those involved in organising Fermanagh County Show and thanked all the exhibitors and sponsors who really keep the show on the road.
Show Manager Mrs Ann Orr presented Nixon with a token of appreciation and Mr Edward Rogers, director, spoke of the important role Nixon has played in Fermanagh show for over 45 years. He thanked Nixon for doing such a great job with his team and presented him with a Certificate of Life Membership of the Society.
Nixon now joins the ranks of Life Membership with Mr Stewart Johnston, Director of UFM Ltd and Mr Derek Quinton.
Show organisers look forward to welcoming you to the next Fermanagh County Show on 4th and 5th August 2020.
TROPHIES 2019
SCHOOLS
COLLUM SHIELD BOY-highest points in school section 2019: Toby Parsons
COLLUM SHIELD GIRL-highest points in school section 2019: Hannah Armstrong
1989 SMALL SCHOOLS CUP-highest points (<160 Pupils) 2019: Brookeborough CPS
EILEEN MAGEE CUP-highest points (>170 Pupils) 2019: Lisbellaw CPS
FARMING LIFE CUP-highest points in secondary school 2019: St Aidan’s High School
DOONAN SHIELD – PS with highest points in handwriting 2019: Tempo CPS
DOGS
THORNHILL TROPHY – champion young handler 2019: Katie McGovern
SCOTT TROPHY - champion terrier 2019: Katie McGovern
KOZIE KENNELS & CATTERY SHIELD – champion dog in show 2019: Emma Hoey
KILLYREAGH P C CUP- champion gun dog 2019: Emma Hoey
BELMORE CUP - champion dog (classes 7-12) 2019: Vivienne Dunlop
K9 KENNELS & K9 KUTZ TROPHY- best groomed dog 2019: Stephen Kennedy
POULTRY
THE INA BYERS CUP - best bird in the poultry classes 2019: Andrew Kerr
VEITCH PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP – best Wyandotte 2019: Matthew Kerr
THOMPSON PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP - under 12’s 2019: Matthew Kerr
LAYMORE PERPETUAL TROPHY- most points in poultry 2019: Andrew Kerr
VINTAGE
George Elliott Perpetual Challenge Cup- best vintage tractor 2019: Basil Johnston
HOME INDUSTRIAL SECTION TROPHIES
DODO NOBLETT PALETTE - Art 2019: Helen Dundas
THE HERON CUP II- highest points in photography classes 2019: Leah & William Holmes
FERMANAGH COTTAGE INDUSTRIES CUP - highest points in needle craft 2019: Avril Stubbs
MAISIE GUY CUP - highest points in jam section 2019: Heather Noble
HASSARD CUP - highest points in adult cookery section 2019: Davina Davenport
MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY I – best exhibit in specified classes 2019: Dorrie Foy
MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY II- best exhibit in juvenile cookery section 2019: Evie Morrison
BAKER MEMORIAL CUP - highest points in juvenile 2019: Bobbi Fegan
FORSTER RICHARDSON CUP - winner of special class 2019: Nola McCaffery
ERNE FLOWER SOCIETY P C CUP - best exhibit in show 2019: Yvonne Elliott
JANET GAW CUP - highest points in children’s flower section 2019: Clodagh Fee
IRENE HUGHES PC CUP - highest points in flower exhibits 2019: Yvonne Elliott
PRESCOTT TROPHY II - children’s novice class 2019: Clodagh Fee
W.I. TROPHY - Crystal (No engraving) 2019: Lisnaskea WI
WINSLOW PC CUP – rose of the show 2019: Charles Plunket
FLORENCECOURT PC CUP - best hardy herbaceous perennials 2019: Joan Nixon
SILVER PC – best sweet pea in show 2019: Charles Plunket
LISGOOLE CUP - highest points in fruit class (3 dishes of apples) 2019: Noel Coffey
ASDA SHIELD - winner of the ‘veggie box’ 2019: Florence Court Garden Volunteers
SHEEP SECTION
WILSON FEEDS CUP – sheep young handler 2019: Emma Knox
KERR FARM SUPPLIES LTD CUP – best pen of 3 crossbred lambs 2019: A Hutchinson
J.A.G. KNOX CUP – best crossbred 2019: Barry McGarrigle
CECIL KNOX MEMORIAL CUP - best greyface sheep 2019: George Knox
THREE VALLEYS VETERINARY LTD CUP – champion Texel 2019: Alaistair Breen
WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE CUP – best other purebred 2019: Jack Moses
MAJOR WILSON CUP – Best Suffolk in Show 2019: Jack Moses
SMITHS FEEDS & SEEDS - champion sheep of show 2019: Alistair Breen
Cattle Young Handler
MARSHALL CUP – beef young handler 2019: Victoria Johnston
WILSON CUP – dairy young handler 2019: Ellie McLean
PEDIGREE BEEF
NORTHERN BANK TROPHY- best Aberdeen Angus in show 2019: Finton Keown
THE MYLES O’REILLY CUP – best Aberdeen Angus bull 2019: Alan Cheney
JIMMIE JOHNSTON PC CUP – best Hereford in show 2019: James Graham
BALLINAMALLARD PC CUP - best Hereford bull in show 2019: James Graham
SILVER CUP HEREFORD – best Hereford (opposite sex of winner of Jimmie Johnston Cup) 2019: Mervyn Richmond
CASTLE ARCHDALE PC CUP – best Blonde in show 2019: Johnston Farms
RICHARDSON CUP - best Charolais in show 2019; S & D Bothwell
BROOKE MEMORIAL PC CUP - best Simmental in show 2019: W D & J D Hazelton
AUCTIONEERS’ PC CUP - best Simmental bull in show 2019: W D & J D Hazelton
DALE CUP – best bull/heifer Simmental calf 2019: H Stubbs & A Burleigh
I.C.I PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP- best Limousin in show 2019: Crawford Bros.
Commercial Classes
W & C SCOTT CUP - best suckler calf born in 2018 2019: Alan Veitch
ARCHDALE MEMORIAL CUP – best store/beef bullock champion 2019: Declan McKenna
THORNHILL CUP – best suckler cow in show 2019: Denzil Johnston
JOE LIVINGSTONE TROPHY – best non-pedigree beef animal 2019: Alan Veitch
MITCHELL PC CUP - awarded to best store/beef heifer 2019: Alan Veitch
PEDIGREE DAIRY
WATERFOOT CUP – best Coloured dairy in show 2019: Priestland Holsteins
UNITED CREAMERIES PC CUP - best Holstein cow in milk 2019: Priestland Holsteins
ULSTER FARMERS’ MART PC CUP - best calved Holstein heifer 2019: James Morton
MICHAEL J MURPHY MEMORIAL PC CUP- best Holstein cow in calf 2019: James Morton
SILVER CUP WHITESIDE - best Holstein heifer born 2019: Priestland Holsteins
BELLEISLE TROPHY No 2- Best Group Coloured Dairy 2019: S & N Baxter
WHITE TOMKINS & COURAGE P C CUP - best pedigree Holstein 2019: Priestland Holsteins
Overall Trophies
KILLYHEVLIN TROPHY – best Foodhall stand 2019: Ballylisk Dairies
COBURN CUP - highest points in vegetable classes 2019: Cecil Chartres
SILVER JUBILEE PC CUP - Highest points in Industrial Classes 2019: Cecil Chartres
WM ARMSTRONG PC CUP - pedigree interbreed beef champion 2019: Crawford Bros.
THE COLLUM JOHN GRAHAM MEMORIAL CUP – Commercial champion of champions 2019: Alan Veitch
1886 SILVER PC CUP - Points Cup for Livestock 2019: Priestland Holsteins
E T GREEN PC CUP – Overall Highest Points Cup for L + HI 2019: Cecil Chartres
FARMERS’ CHALLENGE CUP - ALL IRELAND (Shield for base only large cup) 2019: Priestlands Holsteins