Silverware galore at Fermanagh Show

Fermanagh County Show held its celebration of success in the Killyhevlin Hotel recently when the guest speaker was Mr Nixon Armstrong.

Some 140 people attended to pick up their awards and the long table of silverware showed the extent of the history of the Society established in 1836 to promote education and agriculture in the county, It’s aims are still the same today.

Trophies bore family names and links throughout the province over the years. The awards were presented by Fermanagh Show Queen Miss Moira Johnston, Aghalane, Derrylin.

Nixon Armstrong has been a volunteer at Fermanagh Show for over 45 years serving on the committee of management, coming up through the ranks of a steward and for most of this time as Head of Health & Safety - something that is paramount now when you organize any event.

Nixon was joined by his wife Marion on this occasion. He spoke of the importance of young people getting involved with Fermanagh Show as exhibitors and as stewards. He spoke of the importance of volunteering in their lives and how this enriches their life experiences.

He said he was delighted to see so many young people at the event to pick up awards and he especially commended the young handlers section and said that it was important to learn the tricks of the trade in showing an animal or exhibiting a piece of work - you need to know how to show it off to its best.

He told all those gathered of the changes he has seen over this past 45 years and his hopes for the future. Nixon congratulated all those involved in organising Fermanagh County Show and thanked all the exhibitors and sponsors who really keep the show on the road.

Show Manager Mrs Ann Orr presented Nixon with a token of appreciation and Mr Edward Rogers, director, spoke of the important role Nixon has played in Fermanagh show for over 45 years. He thanked Nixon for doing such a great job with his team and presented him with a Certificate of Life Membership of the Society.

Nixon now joins the ranks of Life Membership with Mr Stewart Johnston, Director of UFM Ltd and Mr Derek Quinton.

Show organisers look forward to welcoming you to the next Fermanagh County Show on 4th and 5th August 2020.

TROPHIES 2019

SCHOOLS

COLLUM SHIELD BOY-highest points in school section 2019: Toby Parsons

COLLUM SHIELD GIRL-highest points in school section 2019: Hannah Armstrong

1989 SMALL SCHOOLS CUP-highest points (<160 Pupils) 2019: Brookeborough CPS

EILEEN MAGEE CUP-highest points (>170 Pupils) 2019: Lisbellaw CPS

FARMING LIFE CUP-highest points in secondary school 2019: St Aidan’s High School

DOONAN SHIELD – PS with highest points in handwriting 2019: Tempo CPS

DOGS

THORNHILL TROPHY – champion young handler 2019: Katie McGovern

SCOTT TROPHY - champion terrier 2019: Katie McGovern

KOZIE KENNELS & CATTERY SHIELD – champion dog in show 2019: Emma Hoey

KILLYREAGH P C CUP- champion gun dog 2019: Emma Hoey

BELMORE CUP - champion dog (classes 7-12) 2019: Vivienne Dunlop

K9 KENNELS & K9 KUTZ TROPHY- best groomed dog 2019: Stephen Kennedy

POULTRY

THE INA BYERS CUP - best bird in the poultry classes 2019: Andrew Kerr

VEITCH PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP – best Wyandotte 2019: Matthew Kerr

THOMPSON PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP - under 12’s 2019: Matthew Kerr

LAYMORE PERPETUAL TROPHY- most points in poultry 2019: Andrew Kerr

VINTAGE

George Elliott Perpetual Challenge Cup- best vintage tractor 2019: Basil Johnston

HOME INDUSTRIAL SECTION TROPHIES

DODO NOBLETT PALETTE - Art 2019: Helen Dundas

THE HERON CUP II- highest points in photography classes 2019: Leah & William Holmes

FERMANAGH COTTAGE INDUSTRIES CUP - highest points in needle craft 2019: Avril Stubbs

MAISIE GUY CUP - highest points in jam section 2019: Heather Noble

HASSARD CUP - highest points in adult cookery section 2019: Davina Davenport

MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY I – best exhibit in specified classes 2019: Dorrie Foy

MALLARD HOME BAKES TROPHY II- best exhibit in juvenile cookery section 2019: Evie Morrison

BAKER MEMORIAL CUP - highest points in juvenile 2019: Bobbi Fegan

FORSTER RICHARDSON CUP - winner of special class 2019: Nola McCaffery

ERNE FLOWER SOCIETY P C CUP - best exhibit in show 2019: Yvonne Elliott

JANET GAW CUP - highest points in children’s flower section 2019: Clodagh Fee

IRENE HUGHES PC CUP - highest points in flower exhibits 2019: Yvonne Elliott

PRESCOTT TROPHY II - children’s novice class 2019: Clodagh Fee

W.I. TROPHY - Crystal (No engraving) 2019: Lisnaskea WI

WINSLOW PC CUP – rose of the show 2019: Charles Plunket

FLORENCECOURT PC CUP - best hardy herbaceous perennials 2019: Joan Nixon

SILVER PC – best sweet pea in show 2019: Charles Plunket

LISGOOLE CUP - highest points in fruit class (3 dishes of apples) 2019: Noel Coffey

ASDA SHIELD - winner of the ‘veggie box’ 2019: Florence Court Garden Volunteers

SHEEP SECTION

WILSON FEEDS CUP – sheep young handler 2019: Emma Knox

KERR FARM SUPPLIES LTD CUP – best pen of 3 crossbred lambs 2019: A Hutchinson

J.A.G. KNOX CUP – best crossbred 2019: Barry McGarrigle

CECIL KNOX MEMORIAL CUP - best greyface sheep 2019: George Knox

THREE VALLEYS VETERINARY LTD CUP – champion Texel 2019: Alaistair Breen

WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE CUP – best other purebred 2019: Jack Moses

MAJOR WILSON CUP – Best Suffolk in Show 2019: Jack Moses

SMITHS FEEDS & SEEDS - champion sheep of show 2019: Alistair Breen

Cattle Young Handler

MARSHALL CUP – beef young handler 2019: Victoria Johnston

WILSON CUP – dairy young handler 2019: Ellie McLean

PEDIGREE BEEF

NORTHERN BANK TROPHY- best Aberdeen Angus in show 2019: Finton Keown

THE MYLES O’REILLY CUP – best Aberdeen Angus bull 2019: Alan Cheney

JIMMIE JOHNSTON PC CUP – best Hereford in show 2019: James Graham

BALLINAMALLARD PC CUP - best Hereford bull in show 2019: James Graham

SILVER CUP HEREFORD – best Hereford (opposite sex of winner of Jimmie Johnston Cup) 2019: Mervyn Richmond

CASTLE ARCHDALE PC CUP – best Blonde in show 2019: Johnston Farms

RICHARDSON CUP - best Charolais in show 2019; S & D Bothwell

BROOKE MEMORIAL PC CUP - best Simmental in show 2019: W D & J D Hazelton

AUCTIONEERS’ PC CUP - best Simmental bull in show 2019: W D & J D Hazelton

DALE CUP – best bull/heifer Simmental calf 2019: H Stubbs & A Burleigh

I.C.I PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP- best Limousin in show 2019: Crawford Bros.

Commercial Classes

W & C SCOTT CUP - best suckler calf born in 2018 2019: Alan Veitch

ARCHDALE MEMORIAL CUP – best store/beef bullock champion 2019: Declan McKenna

THORNHILL CUP – best suckler cow in show 2019: Denzil Johnston

JOE LIVINGSTONE TROPHY – best non-pedigree beef animal 2019: Alan Veitch

MITCHELL PC CUP - awarded to best store/beef heifer 2019: Alan Veitch

PEDIGREE DAIRY

WATERFOOT CUP – best Coloured dairy in show 2019: Priestland Holsteins

UNITED CREAMERIES PC CUP - best Holstein cow in milk 2019: Priestland Holsteins

ULSTER FARMERS’ MART PC CUP - best calved Holstein heifer 2019: James Morton

MICHAEL J MURPHY MEMORIAL PC CUP- best Holstein cow in calf 2019: James Morton

SILVER CUP WHITESIDE - best Holstein heifer born 2019: Priestland Holsteins

BELLEISLE TROPHY No 2- Best Group Coloured Dairy 2019: S & N Baxter

WHITE TOMKINS & COURAGE P C CUP - best pedigree Holstein 2019: Priestland Holsteins

Overall Trophies

KILLYHEVLIN TROPHY – best Foodhall stand 2019: Ballylisk Dairies

COBURN CUP - highest points in vegetable classes 2019: Cecil Chartres

SILVER JUBILEE PC CUP - Highest points in Industrial Classes 2019: Cecil Chartres

WM ARMSTRONG PC CUP - pedigree interbreed beef champion 2019: Crawford Bros.

THE COLLUM JOHN GRAHAM MEMORIAL CUP – Commercial champion of champions 2019: Alan Veitch

1886 SILVER PC CUP - Points Cup for Livestock 2019: Priestland Holsteins

E T GREEN PC CUP – Overall Highest Points Cup for L + HI 2019: Cecil Chartres

FARMERS’ CHALLENGE CUP - ALL IRELAND (Shield for base only large cup) 2019: Priestlands Holsteins

The Kerr Family take the Silverware in Poultry Section

Moira Johnston Fermanagh Show Queen presents Basil Johnston the George Elliott Cup for Vintage at Fermanagh County Show Prize Night

Fermanagh Show Queen Moira Johnston Brian Donaldson Ann Orr Adrian Irvine congratualte Nixon Armstrong on achieving Life Membership for Long Service at Fermanagh County Show Front Marion & Nixon Armstrong