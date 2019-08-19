Simmental breeders collect awards

Simmental breeders received their awards at the club’s annual charity BBQ, held recently in Dungannon.

Prize winners for 2019 included:

Club Member of the Year David Hazelton, Dungannon, receives the Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Trophy from Harold Walker. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Club Sales

Danske Bank Silver Salver for the champion at the March show and sale: WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Impact.

Trophy for the best of opposite sex to the champion at the March show and sale: WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Eunice 2371.

SH Watterson Perpetual Cup for the highest priced bull at the March show and sale: WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Impact.

The Hazelton family David, Jackalyn, Julie and Jonny, Dungannon, collected an array of silverware and awards at the NI Simmental Club�"s annual BBQ. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Bruces Hill Cattle Company Trophy for the champion at the May show and sale: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jason.

Balmoral Show

BSCS Crystal Goblets for the supreme champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

Bobbie Dickson Perpetual Trophy for the supreme champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

Silver Award for the best exhibit bred in Northern Ireland: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

William Black Memorial Perpetual Cup for the male champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

News Letter Shield for the junior champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

Bangor and Six Road Ends Farmers’ Union Perpetual Trophy for the female champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton: Ranfurly Weikel 23rd.

Bobby Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best heifer: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 23rd.

National Show

Cow Bell and Danske Bank Female of the Year Award for the female champion at the National Show in Omagh: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 18th.

Danske Bank Reserve Female of the Year award for the reserve female champion at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 23rd.

Cow Bell and Danske Bank Male of the Year Award for the male champion at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

Danske Bank Reserve Male of the Year Award for the reserve male champion at the National Show: Andrew and Zara Clarke, Breaghey Kingdom.

Merial Animal Health Trophy for the best pair of animals at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson and Ranfurly Weikel 18th.

DANI Rosebowl for the best performance recorded Simmental bull at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

BSCS Crystal Goblets for the supreme champion at Ballymena Show: Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Jed.

Irwins Feeds Perpetual Cup for the best junior bull at Clogher Valley Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.

Young Stockperson of the Year Shield, and Thelma Gorman Memorial Cup, for the Young Stockperson of the Year: Julie Stinson

Club Awards

Carnkern Cup for the best under 21 judge at the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Cara Moore, Beragh.

Trophy for the winner of the open class at the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Aiden McCarney.

Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the club member of the year 2019: WD Hazelton.