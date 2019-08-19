Simmental breeders collect awards

Simmental breeders received their awards at the club’s annual charity BBQ, held recently in Dungannon.
Prize winners for 2019 included:
Club Sales
Danske Bank Silver Salver for the champion at the March show and sale: WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Impact.
Trophy for the best of opposite sex to the champion at the March show and sale: WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Eunice 2371.
SH Watterson Perpetual Cup for the highest priced bull at the March show and sale: WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Impact.
Bruces Hill Cattle Company Trophy for the champion at the May show and sale: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jason.
Balmoral Show
BSCS Crystal Goblets for the supreme champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
Bobbie Dickson Perpetual Trophy for the supreme champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
Silver Award for the best exhibit bred in Northern Ireland: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
William Black Memorial Perpetual Cup for the male champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
News Letter Shield for the junior champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
Bangor and Six Road Ends Farmers’ Union Perpetual Trophy for the female champion at Balmoral Show: WD and JD Hazelton: Ranfurly Weikel 23rd.
Bobby Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best heifer: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 23rd.
National Show
Cow Bell and Danske Bank Female of the Year Award for the female champion at the National Show in Omagh: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 18th.
Danske Bank Reserve Female of the Year award for the reserve female champion at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 23rd.
Cow Bell and Danske Bank Male of the Year Award for the male champion at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
Danske Bank Reserve Male of the Year Award for the reserve male champion at the National Show: Andrew and Zara Clarke, Breaghey Kingdom.
Merial Animal Health Trophy for the best pair of animals at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson and Ranfurly Weikel 18th.
DANI Rosebowl for the best performance recorded Simmental bull at the National Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
BSCS Crystal Goblets for the supreme champion at Ballymena Show: Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Jed.
Irwins Feeds Perpetual Cup for the best junior bull at Clogher Valley Show: WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jameson.
Young Stockperson of the Year Shield, and Thelma Gorman Memorial Cup, for the Young Stockperson of the Year: Julie Stinson
Club Awards
Carnkern Cup for the best under 21 judge at the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Cara Moore, Beragh.
Trophy for the winner of the open class at the club’s annual stockjudging competition: Aiden McCarney.
Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the club member of the year 2019: WD Hazelton.