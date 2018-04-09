Simmental breeders reminded of AGM

Members of the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club are reminded that its Annual General Meeting takes place on Thursday 12th April.

The venue is Dungannon Rugby Club, commencing at 8pm.Club chairman Matthew Cunning is urging breeders to attend the meeting.

“We have a busy year ahead. The show season kicks off at Balmoral in May, and Northern Ireland is the venue for the British Simmental Cattle Society’s national stockjudging final and young member weekend rally on 10th and 11th August.

“This event will coincide with our annual charity BBQ and raffle. Our chosen charity for 2018 is Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in memory of highly esteemed committee member Thelma Gorman. We are very grateful to Kenneth and Avril Stubbs and family for donating a pedigree heifer for the charity raffle. Tickets are already on sale.”

Membership of the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is £40 per annum. New and established breeders are welcome to attend the AGM.

Further details from club secretary Robin Boyd on mobile: 07799 346784.