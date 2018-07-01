Simmental Club charity barbecue

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club has announced that its annual charity BBQ and auction will take place at Dungannon Rugby Club on Friday 10th August.

Tickets are priced at £20 each, and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Club chairman Conrad Fegan explained: “Proceeds from this year’s BBQ will be donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in memory of our highly esteemed committee member Thelma Gorman who lost her life in a tragic farm accident last year.

“Our charity BBQ is one of the highlights of the club’s annual calendar, and has been running for almost 25 years at the Dungannon venue. Thelma Gorman was one of the BBQ’s main organisers, and this year we plan to pull out all the stops to honour her memory and raise much needed funds for the vital service provided by Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.”

Conrad continued: “We have been inundated with enquiries about tickets for the BBQ.

“ I’d like to urge club members and friends to book early to avoid disappointment, as we expect a capacity crowd. Full payment is required at the time of booking, and tickets will not be reserved.”

Meanwhile, there is also a strong demand for tickets for the club’s charity raffle.

“First prize is the pedigree in-calf Simmental heifer Drumbulcan Honeybee, generously donated by Kenneth and Avril Stubbs and family from Irvinestown, County Fermanagh.

Other prizes include a 43” HD LED TV; one night B&B and use of the Spa at the Galgorm Resort near Ballymena; an SFS 1 Tonne plastic portable meal bin; and a Millwood Crafts wood farm set.

Tickets for the raffle are £5 each, or three for £10. The winning tickets will be drawn at the BBQ on 10th August.

Raffle tickets are available from Simmental Club committee members, and can also be purchased at a number of forthcoming agricultural shows.

Conrad Fegan added: “We are very grateful to the Stubbs family for their generosity. The heifer attracted considerable attention at Armagh Show, and will be on display at Omagh, Castlewellan, Clogher Valley and Fermanagh County Show.”

Club chairman Conrad Fegan is co-ordinating ticket sales for the BBQ.

He can be contacted on mobile: 07932 839329.