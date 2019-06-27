Simmental cow with heifer calf at foot sell for £1,980 at Ballymena Mart

Improved demand for 252 beef cattle selling to 206p per kg for a 500kg Limousin heifer, beef steers to 197p for a 590kg Charolais.

Beef cows to 182p for a 700kg Parthenais and Friesian cows to 126p.

Prime heifers sold to: R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 500kg, £1,030 (206), P and S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,148 (205), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 560kg, £1,136 (203), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 470kg, £925 (197), K S Workman, Garvagh Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,086 (194), D and P Bingham, Limousin 550kg, £1,045 (190), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Limousin 580kg, £1,084 (187), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Charolais 590kg, £1,097 (186), K S Workman, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,190 (186), D and P Bingham, Limousin 540kg, £999 (185), R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £999 (185), J Kennedy, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,152 (183), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £933 (183), local farmer Limousin 590kg, £1,079 (183), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 630kg, £1,146 (182), R B and J H Kennedy, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,255 (182) and D and P Bingham, Limousin 500kg, £900 (180).

Prime steers sold to: William Graham, Waringstown Charolais 590kg, £1,162 (197), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 730kg, £1,430 (196), J Mills, Ballynure Saler 770kg, £1,493 (194), R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,047 (194), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,171 (192), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,050 (191), L Hughes, Clough Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,235 (190), A and T Lagan, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,052 (188), R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £943 (185), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 720kg, £1,324 (184), R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £883 (184), Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,012 (184), A and T Lagan, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,024 (183), Thomas Clyde, Limousin 780kg, £1,427 (183), David Parks, Antrim Limousin 740kg, £1,354 (183), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 690kg, £1,262 (183), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,255 (182), R Waide, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £928 (182), David Parks, Moira Limousin 680kg, £1,230 (181) and R Waide, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £886 (181).

Beef cows sold to: J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 700kg, £1,274 (182), Parthenais 660kg, £1,168 (177), local farmer Parthenais 490kg, £857 (175), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 570kg, £997 (175), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 680kg, £1,183 (174), H McDowell, Belfast Limousin 650kg, £1,098 (169), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 660kg, £1,089 (165), J Boville, Toomebridge Limousin 720kg, £1,180 (164), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Charolais 710kg, £1,128 (159), N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 610kg, £963 (158), Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg, £936 (156), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 620kg, £961 (155), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 670kg, £1,018 (152), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 680kg, £1,033 (152), F Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 700kg, £1,050 (150), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 700kg, £1,043 (149), J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Belgian Blue 630kg, £938 (149), Steven Millar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £873 (148), J Steele Jnr Simmental 460kg, £671 (146), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 660kg, £957 (145), N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 700kg, £1,001 (143), J Steele Jnr, Simmental 530kg, £757 (143) and Sam Stuart, Magheramourne Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,015 (141).

Friesian cows sold to: D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 520kg, £655 (126), T Adams, Rathkenny 560kg, £700 (125), D and J Perry, Kilkeel 580kg, £701 (121), 660kg, £778 (118), S J and R J McLean, Straid 700kg, £805 (115), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 720kg, £828 (115), T R Lilburn, Dromore 790kg, £900 (114), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 750kg, £855 (114), Mrs S Hunter, Doagh 690kg, £779 (113), R A Hill, Islandmagee 750kg, £840 (112), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 670kg, £750 (112), Mrs S Hunter, 770kg, £862 (112), A M Crawford, Ballynure 650kg, £715 (110), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 780kg, £850 (109), Mrs S Hunter 770kg, £839 (109), S J and R J McLean, Straid 810kg, £874 (108), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 690kg, £738 (107), A M Crawford, Ballynure 670kg, £716 (107), W G Johnston, Ligoniel 740kg, £784 (106), S Lyons, Coleraine 730kg, £773 (106), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 720kg, £756 (105), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 660kg, £693 (105), T Adams, Rathkenny 640kg, £665 (104) and W Warwick, Moorfields 580kg, £603 (104).

Friday, June 21: A small entry of dairy stock sold to £1,580 for a calved heifer.

Ruling prices: Martin Conlon, Newtowhamilton £1,580, John Patterson, Crumlin £1,530, £1,500, £1,460, W J Bryson, Crumlin £1,400, Pat McVey, Magherafelt £1,380 and R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford £1,300.

66 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,980 for a Simmental cow with heifer calf at foot.

Breeding bulls to £1,650 for a Limousin.

John O’Neill, Ballymena Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,980, W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Charolais cow and bull calf £1,850, P McIlrath, Glarryford Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,800, John O’Neill, Ballymena Simmental cow and bull calf £1,760, Gerard Heaney, Garvagh Charolais cow £1,750, John O’Neill, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,700, W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Lim cow and bull calf £1,700, John Perry, Dundonald Aubrac cow and bull calf £1,620, P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,550, J Dodds, Limavady Simmental cow and bull calf £1,430, Nigel McClure, Ballymoney Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,420, P McVey, Moneymore Limousin cow and bull calf £1,420, John Perry, Stabiliser cow and bull calf £1,400, Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Limousin cow and bull calf £1,400, Shorthorn beef cow and bull calf £1,400, W Ward and Sons, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,400, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin cow and bull calf £1,320, Mervyn Rea, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,300, John Perry and Partners, Aubrac cow and bull calf £1,300, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,300, David Carlisle, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,300 and Steven McIlrath, Glarryford Simmental cow and bull calf £1,300.

134 lots in ring three met excellent demand to £510 for a two month old Aberdeen Angus bull calf. Young heifer calves to £420 for a Charolais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: David McKeeman, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £510, A V Magill, Carnlough Charolais £505, S J and R J McLean, Straid Belgain Blue £495, Gavin Chestnut, Liscolman Aberdeen Angus £420, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £400, S H and E S Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £385, Aberdeen Angus £380, H Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £380, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Hereford £370, Fleckvieh £370, N Reid, Lisburn British Blue £370, Ian Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £370, Ganaway Farms, Fleckvieh £365, S H and E S Hall, (3) Blonde d'Aquitaine £365, Pat McVey, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £360, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £355 and N Reid, Lisburn British Blue £355.

Heifer calves sold to: T J McAuley, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £425, local farmer Charolais £420, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Belgian Blue £415, Irwin Gamble, Articlave Aberdeen Angus £385, local farmer Charolais £385, Ganaway Farms, Hereford £370, Gavin Chestnutt, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £370, T J McAuley, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £365, Gavin Chestnutt, Aberdeen Angus £360, Ganaway Farms, Hereford £355, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin £355, Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Limousin £355, N Reid, Lisburn British Blue £340, British Blue £330, H Millar, Antrim Hereford £315, Gavin Chestnutt, Aberdeen Angus £310, H Millar, Antrim Aberdeen Angus £305 and William Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £300.

Friesian bull calves sold to: S J and R J McLean, Straid £210, Sam Kennedy, Doagh £205, £200, S J and R J McLean £200, Alex Magee, Larne (2) £195, S J and R J McLean £190, Alex Magee, Larne (3) £160, S J and R J McLean (2) £160, Sam Kennedy £125, £115, S J and R J McLean, (2) £115 and Sam Kennedy (3) £110.

Prices for almost 200 weanlings just fell short of £3 per kg when a 340kg Charolais bullock fetched £1,000, lightweight heifers to 252 pence for a 290kg Charolais at £730.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs: John Connon, Deerfin Limousin 270kg, £700 (259), Mary Semple, Carnlough Limousin 290kg, £750 (258), local farmer Charolais 290kg, £740 (255), W Maybin, Ballymena (2) Limousin 280kg, £695 (248), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 270kg, £635 (235), N Reid, Lisburn (2) British Blue 210kg, £485 (231), Paul Sloan, Rasharkin Hereford 240kg, £550 (229), W Maybin, (2) Limousin 250kg, £555 (222), J McAuley, Limousin 290kg, £635 (219), M Arthurs, Limousin 280kg, £605 (216), Hannah Healey, Belfast Shorthorn beef 280kg, £600 (214) and N Reid, Lisburn (2) British Blue 280kg, £595 (212).

301-350kgs: Local farmer Charolais 340kg, £1,000 (294), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 330kg, £880 (266), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £820 (256), D Knox, Coleraine (2) Limousin 330kg, £830 (251), J McFarland, Templepatrick Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), T J McLornan, Limousin 340kg, £800 (235), D Knox, Limousin 310kg, £725 (233), Limousin 320kg, £730 (228), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 340kg, £730 (214) and G Boyd, Upperlands (5) Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £665 (201).

351kg and over: T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg, £960 (266), Limousin 370kg, £980 (264), local farmer Limousin 400kg, £1,020 (255), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 410kg, £1,030 (251), T J McLornan, Limousin 380kg, £950 (250), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg, £9940 (247), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 410kg, £985 (240), T J McLornan, Limousin 400kg, £960 (240), A Abbott, Limousin 390kg, £920 (235), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 400kg, £940 (235), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 430kg, £1,010 (234), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 420kg, £950 (226), A Abbott, Limousin 430kg, £970 (225), Limousin 410kg, £920 (224), T J McLornan, Limousin 380kg, £850 (223) and I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £935 (222).

Heifers 0-300kgs: Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 290kg, £730 (251), J McAuley, Ballyclare (2) Charolais 260kg, £615 (236), C Hamilton, Carnlough Charolais 280kg, £640 (228), Charolais 300kg, £675 (225), Mary Semple, Carnlough Limousin 280kg, £620 (221), Hannah Healey, Belfast, (2) Limousin 260kg, £575 (221), W Maybin, Ballymena Charolais 290kg, £625 (215), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 270kg, £575 (213), C Hamilton, Carnlough Limousin 260kg, £530 (203), W Maybin, Ballymena (2) Limousin 270kg, £550 (203), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 300kg, £605 (201) and C Hamilton, Carnlough Limousin 300kg, £600 (200).

301-350kgs: Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Limousin 320kg, £735 (229), Brian Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £700 (225), W Maybin, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £685 (221), C Hamilton, Carnlough Charolais 330kg, £715 (216), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), local farmer Limousin 350kg, £740 (211), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 320kg, £670 (209), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 330kg, £680 (206) and C Hamilton, Charolais 350kg, £700 (200), Charolais 320kg, £640 (200).

351kg and over: C Hamilton, Carnlough Charolais 370kg, £820 (221), Charolais 420kg, £925 (220), Charolais 430kg, £920 (214), Charolais 470kg, £1,005 (213), Charolais 500kg, £1,045 (209), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 390kg, £810 (207), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg, £740 (205), S McAllister, Glenarm (2) Limousin 430kg, £880 (204), H McCormic, Larne Belgian Blue 450kg, £920 (204), C Hamilton, Charolais 370kg, £755 (204), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg, £730 (202) and C Hamilton, Charolais 470kg, £945 (201), Charolais 360kg, £720 (200).

Tuesday, June 25: An entry of 160 store cattle at Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £590 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1,150 presented by S McAllister, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £595 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1,145 offered by David Clarke, Downpatrick.

Bulls/bullocks sold to: James A Lowe, Carryduff (2) 310kg, £650 (209), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 560kg, £1,150 (205), James A Lowe, (3) Belgian Blue 290kg, £585 (201), Ivan McAlister, Caledon Limousin 430kg, £865 (201), T and D Morrison, Ballymena Limousin 530kg, £1,065 (200), James A Lowe, (2) Belgian Blue 350kg, £700 (200), Belgian Blue 210kg, £420 (200), T and D Morrison, Ballymena Limousin 580kg, £1,140 (196), James A Lowe, (2) Belgian Blue 300kg, £580 (193), I McKay, Dervock Charolais 580kg, £1,120 (193), Ivan McAllister, Stabiliser 450kg, £865 (192), Sam Bradley, Bangor Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £845 (192), I McKay, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,070 (191), S McAllister, Charolais 510kg, £970 (190), James A Lowe, (2) Aberdeen Angus 370kg, £700 (189), T and D Morrison, Ballymena Limousin 580kg, £1,090 (187), D and S Fulton, Randalstown Hereford 480kg, £900 (187), Ivan McAlister Stabiliser 410kg, £765 (186) and Sam Bradley, Bangor Belgian Blue 430kg, £800 (186).

Heifers sold to: Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 470kg, £990 (210), David Clarke, Downpatrick Limousin 550kg, £1,145 (208), R J Graham, Glenariffe Simmental 380kg, £790 (207), Brian Reid, Limousin 450kg, £880 (195), J Adams, Bellaghy Limousin 440kg, £860 (195), Brian Reid, Limousin 530kg, £1,030 (194), Ian Crawford, Randalstown Shorthorn beef 350kg, £680 (194), J Adams, Bellaghy Limousin 430kg, £835 (194), S McAllister, Charolais 470kg, £910 (193), James A Lowe, Carryduff (2) Belgian Blue 270kg, £520 (192), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 380kg, £720 (189), Charles McDonnell, Armoy Simmental 590kg, £1,100 (186), J Adams, Charolais 500kg, £930 (186), R Wilson, Dunloy Charolais 440kg, £800 (181), J Adams, Limousin 510kg, £920 (180), James A Lowe, (2) Belgian Blue 340kg, £610 (179), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 580kg, £1,040 (179), James A Lowe, (2) Belgian Blue 310kg, £555 (179), S McAllister, Charolais 480kg, £850 (177), H McCloy, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,090 (175) and R Wilson, Dunloy Simmental 470kg, £825 (175).

Wednesday, June 26: An entry of 1436 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 405p for a pair of Texels 20kg at £81 offered by R and M Milliken, Armoy and to a top per head of £85 for two pairs of lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £122.

Fat lambs (1,201)

Top prices per kg: R and M Milliken, Armoy 1 Texel 20kg, £81 (405), N Milliken, Ballymoney 1 Suffolk 20kg, £81 (405), local farmer 3 Texel 21.5kg, £85 (395), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 21.5kg, £83 (386), W J Shaw, Cloughmills 1 Texel 20kg, £76.50 (382), K McIlwaine, Glenwherry 4 Texel 21.5kg, £82 (381), S and E Watson, Cullybackey 5 Texel 21kg, £79 (376), J Lynn, Cullybackey 12 Texel 21.5kg, £80 (372), John Kennedy and Partners, Ballywalter 36 Texel 21.5kg, £80 (372), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 20 Texel 21kg, £78 (371), John Murray, Larne 11 Texel 21kg, £78 (371), S Jamieson, Broughshane 9 Texel 21kg, £78 (371), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 4 Texel 21kg, £77 (366), David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 12 Texel 21kg, £77 (366), N Hamill, Aughafatten 12 Texel 21.5kg, £78.80 (366.50), Tony Greer, Cullybackey 1 Suffolk 22kg, £80.50 (365), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 6 Charollais 22kg, £80.50 (365), W J Shaw Cloughmills 3 Texel 20kg, £73 (365), J Fenton, Glarryford 18 Texel 22kg, £80 (363), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 18 Texel 20.5kg, £74.50 (363), Claire Gilmore, Newtownards 5 Texel 21.5kg, £78 (362), M Montgomery, Kells 11 Texel 20kg, £72.50 (362), J McNeill, Coleraine 23 Texel 22.5kg, £81.50 (362) and A M Fulton, Cullybackey 5 Texel 21kg, £76 (361).

Top prices per head: Local farmer 3 Texel 21.5kg, £85, A O’Neill, Glenarm 6 Suffolk 30.5kg, £85, Ian McCaughern, Rasharkin 14 Texel 24kg, £84.50, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 7 crossbred 24kg, £84, H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 25.5kg, £84, John Laverty, Armoy 5 Texel 23kg, £83.20, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 21.5kg, £83, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 2 Texel 27kg, £83, M Wallace, Dunloy 14 Texel 26kg, £83, W L Wilson, Ballyclare 3 Texel 25kg, £83, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 18 Texel 24kg, £82, K McIlwaine, Glenwherry 4 Texel 21.5kg, £82, J Knox, Broughshane 2 Suffolk 24.5kg £82, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 22 Charollais 23.5kg, £81.50, J McNeill, Coleraine 23 Texel 22.5kg, £81.50, D McFerran, Dunloy 40 Texel 23.5kg, £81.50, M Montgomery, Kells 3 Texel 24kg, £81.50, A O’Neill, Glenarm 5 Suffolk 25kg, £81.50, N Delargy, Glenarm 4 Hampshire 23.5kg £81.50, K Topping, Magheramourne 44 Texel 23.5kg, £81.50, John McWilliam, Ballyclare 8 Texel 25kg, £81.20, William Byers, Ballymena 6 Texel 24.5kg, £81, R Sloan 1 Texel 23kg, £81 and R Coleman, Glarryford 22 Texel 23kg, £81.

Fat ewes (235)

First quality

Suffolk - £85-£115

Texel £85-£122

Crossbred - £70-£86

Blackface - £45-£66