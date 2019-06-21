Simmental Golden Cow Award for NI Herd

The Boyd family from Portglenone have bred the UK’s first-ever Simmental Golden Cow.

Nine-year-old Slievenagh Buttercup 10 EX90 recently received Golden Cow status from the British Simmental Cattle Society.

Born in May 2010 she is by Curaheen Tyson, and bred from the Cleenagh Flasher daughter Slievenagh Madonna.

Slievenagh Buttercup 10 EX90 has produced seven calves, four bulls and three females, and her progeny has sold to a top of 5,000gns. She is currently suckling a three-month-old Shacon Hannibal ET bull calf.

Robin Boyd, immediate past president of the British Simmental Cattle Society, founded the 30-cow Slievenagh prefix in 1979.

To qualify for the society’s Golden Cow status an animal’s indexes must be above breed average, she must produce five calves with a calving index of 13 months, the cow must be classified Excellent, and her progeny must be above breed average.