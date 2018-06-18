Simmental heifer carries the day at Ballymena Show

There was a tremendous turnout of cattle for Ballymena Show 2018.
The Overall Championship of the event was won by Simmental breeder Nigel Glasgow, from Cookstown, with his 15-month old heifer Cloone Hilda. She was purchased at a breed sale in Roscommon last autumn.
In the final cattle class of the day it was, essentially, a straight shoot-out between the Simmental - which had previously won the Beef Inter-Breed championship – and the Dairy Inter-Breed champion, owned and exhibited by the McLean family from Bushmills.
After a lengthy deliberation the two judges involved – John Jamieson, from Dumfries, and Robert McNee, from Dundee, decided in favour of the Simmental.
“She has amazing breed character,” said McNee.
“All being well, the heifer will go on to become a very successful breeding cow.”
The Dairy Inter-Breed championship was won by Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose.
Home bred, the Holstein calved for the third time on the McLean farm last November. Rose had previously won the Dairy Inter-Breed title at Ballymoney Show 2018. She was also the Holstein Reserve Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.
Judge John Jamieson, described the cow as a truly excellent example of the Holsten breed.
“She has tremendous dairy presence,” he said.
“Her udder really stands out. The fact that she looks so well after having had three calves reflects her ability to milk well over a long period of time. This capacity is at the very heart of what constitutes a good dairy cow.”
Ballymena Show 2018 ended on a triumphant note for the McAllister family, from Kells in Co Antrim, as they scooped the Sheep Inter-Breed and Reserve championship titles. William secured the top accolade with a three-year-old Charollais ewe while his sister Elizabeth took the reserve spot with an equally eye-catching Beltex female.
Both had won their respective breed championships earlier in the day. Just a few short weeks ago, the Charollais had won its breed title at Balmoral Show.
“The ewe is in great condition at the present time,” said William.
“Our plan is to take her out at a number of the shows planned for the coming weeks.”
Inter-Breed judge David Baillie, from Lanark in Scotland, described his champion as an excellent example of the Charollais breed.
“She has great character and should go on to produce champions of the future.”
Heavy showers of rain dampened the grass at Ballymena Show Grounds throughout the day. But the weather did nothing to detract from the great crowds that turned out for this year’s event.
Results in full:
CATTLE SECTION
Champion of the Show: N Glasgow
Reserve: McLean family
Beef Inter-Breed Champion: N Glasgow
Reserve: J Alexander
Dairy Inter Breed Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Mclean family
Dairy Classes
Junior Dairy Class: 1st McLean family; 2nd S & N Baxter
Group of three: 1st J Suffern; 2nd McLean family
Young Handlers’ class – under 12yo: 1st J Orr
Young Handlers’ class – 13 to 19 yo: 1st E McLean; 2nd A Torrens
Ayrshire classes
Champion: J Hunter
Reserve: S & N Baxter
Junior heifer class: 1st M King
Heifer in milk: 1st J Hunter; 2nd S & N Baxter
Cow in milk – 2nd lactation: 1st M King; 2nd J Hunter
Cow in milk – 3rd lactation and upwards: 1st S & N Baxter; 2nd J Hunter
Production class: 1st S & N Baxter; 2nd J Hunter
Pairs’ class: 1st J Hunter; 2nd J Suffern
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Heifer class: 1st R Orr; 2nd R Orr
Heifer in milk class: 1st McLean family
Cow in milk – 3rd lactation: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
Production class: 1st McLean family
Coloured dairy classes
Champion: McLean family: 2nd McLean family
Beef Cattle classes
Champion young handler: M Reid
Reserve: G Elwood
Young Handlers’ class – 13 to 19yo: 1st M Reid; 2nd A Hamill
Young handlers – up to 12yo: 1st G Elwood
Dexter classes
Champion: M & L Bloomer
Reserve: M & L Bloomer
Calf class: 1st M & L Bloomer
Cow class: 1st J McCullough; 2nd R McCalmont
Heifer class: 1st M & L Bloomer; 2nd J McCullough
Bull class: 1st M & L Bloomer
Native Breed classes
Champion: R Armour
Reserve: B O’Kane
Calf class: 1st B O’Kane
Cow class: 1st R Armour; 2nd B O’Kane
Heifer class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd A McConnell
Bull class: 1st B O’Kane; 2nd T & K Madden
Galloway classes
Champion: B Moorhead
Reserve: D Henry
Heifer class: 1st D Henry; 2nd D Henry
Cow class: 1st R Creith
Bull class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd R Creith
Commercial cattle classes
Champion: G Curry
Reserve: G Curry
Animal under 1 year old: 1st R Miller; 2nd R & L Workman
Animal over 1 year old: 1st G Curry; 2nd G Curry
Salers classes
Bull class: 1st P O’Kane
Cow class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers
Senior heifer: 1st J & E A Elliott; 2nd P O’Kane
Junior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers
Bull class: 1st J & E A Elliott; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Pairs class: 1st J & E A Elliott; 2nd R Millar
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: D D McDowell
Reserve: D D McDowell
Young Handlers’ class: 1st M McCrellis; 2nd B King
Pairs class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd J Allen
Junior heifer class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd R & F McKeown
Senior heifer class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd J Allen
Junior bull class: 1st M Millen
Cow class: 1st: J Alexander
Simmental classes
Champion: N Glasgow
Reserve: J McKane
Senior heifer class
1st: WD & JD Hazelton
Junior heifer class: 1st N Glasgow; 2nd N Glasgow
Bull class: 1st J McKane
Pairs class: 1st N Glasgow
Simmental Junior Heifer Derby
Senior heifer class: 1st J Whitcroft; 2nd J Henderson
Junior heifer class: 1st A W Clarke
Limousin classes
Champion: J Alexander
Reserve: Crawford Bros
Cow class: 1st Broad Hooks Cattle Co
Senior heifer class: 1st J Alexander; 2nd W Campbell
Junior heifer class: 1st R Clyde; 2nd J Alexander
Senior bull class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd S McGookin & Sons
Junior bull class: 1st A Griffith; 2nd W Campbell
Calf class: 1st L Millen
Pairs class: 1st W Campbell; 2nd Crawford Bros
Blonde classes
Champion: Johnston Farms
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms
Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms
Junior heifer class: 1st G McClelland; 2nd G McClelland
Pairs class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd G McClelland
British Blue classes
Champion: P Elwood
Reserve: J M Morrison & Son
Senior heifer class: 1st G Hetherington; 2nd W J Ervine
Junior heifer class: 1st Dorman & Burows
Junior bull class: 1st P Elwood; 2nd W J Ervine
Pairs’ class: 1st W J Ervine
SHEEP SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: E McAllister
Greyface classes
Champion: J Adams
Reserve: M Wright
Ewe class – 2yo and up: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams
Yearling ewe: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: H Dickey
Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Wallace
Aged ewe class: 1st H Dickey
Yearling ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Wallace
Ewe lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace
Pairs’ class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd H Dickey
Pair of hoggets: 1st H Dickey
Group of three class: 1st H Dickey
Dorset classes
Champion: S Wilson
Reserve: A & P McNeill
Pairs class: 1st R Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Group of three: 1st R Hill; 2nd A Moore
Ewe class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd A Moore
Ram lamb clas: 1st A Moore; 2nd S Wilson
Suffolk classes
Champion: A Gault
Reserve: W Tait
Senior ram class: 1st W Tait
Yearling ram: 1st W Tait; 2nd RC & JC Watson
Ram lamb class: 1st A Patton; 2nd W Tait
Ewe 2 yo and upwards: 1st A Barkely; 2nd P Donnelly
Yearling ewe: 1st A Gault; 2nd D Ford
Ewe lamb class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd W tait
Pairs’ class: 1st W Tait; 2nd A Barkley
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st W Tait; 2nd A Barkley
Group of three: 1st W Tait
Texel classes
Champion: C & M Mullan
Reserve: A Gault
Senior ram class: 1st A Gault
Ram lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault
Senior ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd S & J McCollam
Yearling ewe class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd A Gault
Ewe lamb class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd A Gault
Pairs class: 1st A Gault; 2nd D McKay
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st A Gault; 2nd S & J McCollam
Group of thee class: 1st A Gault; 2nd S & J McCollam
Blue Texel classes
Champion: Riverview Blue Texels
Reserve: A & J Carson
Ram class: 1st C Calvert; 2nd A & J Carson
Ram lamb class: 1st Riverview Blue Texels; 2nd A & J Carson
Ewe 2yo and upwards: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd Riverview Blue Texels
Yearling ewe class: 1st Riverview Blue Texels; 2nd A & J Carson
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd Riverview Blue Texels
Ile de France
Champion: R Mulligan
Reserve: R Mulligan
Ram any age class: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan
Ewe any age: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan
Yearling ewe: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan
Ewe lamb class: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd R Mulligan
Pairs’ classes: 1st R Mulligan
Pair of hoggets: 1st R Mulligan
Group of three: 1st R Mulligan
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: S Doyle
Reserve: G Manson
Group of three: 1st G Manson
Pairs’ class: 1st: G Manson
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Manson; 2nd H Robinson
Yearling ewe: 1st H Robinson; 2nd T Todd
Senior ewe class: 1st G Manson; 2nd; J Wilson
Untrimmed ram lamb: 1st G Manson; 2nd G Manson
Ram lamb class: 1st: G Manson; 2nd: T Todd
Ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd J Wells
Rouge classes
Champion: J Harbinson
Reserve; C O’Neill
Ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson
Ram lamb class: 1st C O’Neill
Senior ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C O’Neill
Yearling ewe: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C O’Neill
Ewe lamb class: 1st: C O’Neill
Pairs class: 1st C O’Neill
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st C O’Neill
Group of three: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd C O’Neill
Charollais classes
Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: J Bell
Senior ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd A Moore
Yearling ram: 1st J Bell; 2nd A Moore
Ram lamb class: 1st A Moore; 2nd T Fenton
Ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd J Bell
Yearling ewe class: 1st: W McAllister; 2nd; J Bell
Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Pairs class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st W McAllister; 2nd T Fenton
Group of three: 1st J Bell; 2nd W McAllister
Blue-Faced Leicester classes
Champion: A Christie
Reserve: J & B Blaney
Senior ram: 1st E Loughran
Yearling ram: 1st E Loughran
Ram lamb class: 1st A Christie; 2nd M Wright
Yearling ewe class: 1st J & B Blaney; 2nd J Adams & Sons
Senior ewe: 1st A Christie; 2nd M Wright
Ewe lamb class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd J Adams & Sons
Pairs class: 1st D McKillop; 2nd: J Adams & Sons
Group of three: 1st A Christie; 2nd J Adams & Sons
Mule classes
Champion: E Loughran
Reserve; M Wright
Senior ewe: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams
Hogget class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd M Wright
Ewe lamb class: 1st E Loughran
Blackface Lanark classes
Champion: McLenaghan family
Reserve: G Crawford
Senior ram class: 1st J Adams & Sons; 2nd G Wallace
Yearling ram class: 1st McLenaghan family; 2nd G Wallace
Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Wallace
Senior ewe class: 1st McLenaghan family; 2nd G Crawford
Yearling ewe class: 1st G Wallace; 2nd K O’Mullan
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Crawford
Pairs class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Wallace
Pen of three sheep: 1st G Crawford; 2nd K O’Mullan
Perth Blackface classes
Senior ram class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd P McEvoy
Ram two yo: 1st A B Carson; 2nd A B Carson
Yearling ram: 1st A B Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Ram lamb class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd P McEvoy
Senior ewe class: 1st T Adams; 2nd P McEvoy
Ewe 2yo: 1st T Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth
Yearling ewe: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth
Ewe lamb class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd A & J Knox
Pairs class: 1st P McEvoy; 2nd S Adams
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams
Pen of three sheep: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams
North Country Cheviot classes
Champion: A McNeill
Reserve: A & J Carson
Group of three: 1st A McNeill; 2nd J Graham
Pair of hoggets: 1st A McNeill; 2nd J Graham
Pairs’ class: 1st J Graham; 2nd A McNeill
Ewe lamb class: 1st A McNeill; 2nd J Graham
Yearling ewe class: 1st A McNeill; 2nd A McNeill
Senior ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A McNeill
Ram lamb class: 1st J Graham; 2nd A & J Carson
Yearling ram class: 1st A McNeill; 2nd M Peoples
Senior ram class: 1st A McNeill
Zwartbles classes
Champion: J Owens
Reserve: C Lyons
Group of three: 1st E Anderson; 2nd Watson family
Ewe lamb class: 1st C Lyons; 2nd Watson family
Hogget class: 1st J Owens; 2nd E Anderson
Senior ewe class: 1st E Anderson
Ram class: 1st E Anderson; 2nd S Forbes
Ram lamb class: 1st E Anderson; 2nd J Owens
Kerryhill classes
Champion: J Barr
Reserve: J Barr
Senior ram: 1st J Barr
Ram lamb class: 1st A & M McConnell; 2nd J Barr
Senior ewe class: 1st I Barr
Yearling ewe: 1st J Barr; 2nd I Barr
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Barr: 2nd I Barr
Group of three sheep: 1st J Barr; 2nd I Barr
Beltex classes
Champion: E McAllister
Reserve: D Brown
Ram class: 1st H O’Neill
Yearling ram: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown
Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Harbinson
Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson
Yearling ewe: 1st E McAllister: 2nd D Brown
Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Harbinson
Group of three: 1st E McAllister; 2nd D Brown
Swaledale classes
Champion: E Haughey
Reserve: D McClintock
Ram class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock
Ram lamb class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock
Ewe class: 1st H & B Conlon; 2nd D McClintock
Yearling ewe: 1st D McClintock; 2nd E Haughey
Ewe lamb class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock
Group of three: 1st E Haughey; 2nd D McClintock
Suffolk Cheviot classes
Champion: J Delargy
Reserve: J Delargy
Ewe class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy
Yearling ewe: 1st J Delargy; 2nd P Donnelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy