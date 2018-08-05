Simmental ‘Pair of the Year’ to be crowned at Enniskillen Show

The final of the 2018 Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year competition is just days away.

Generously sponsored by Merial Animal Health, the competition is now in its 13th year, and will reach a climax at Fermanagh County Show next Wednesday (August 8).

Breeders have been competing throughout the summer to qualify for a place in the final line-up.

The winner of the 2018 Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year Competition will receive the prestigious Merial Crystal Decanter and a 500mls pack of Ivomec Super injection. All finalists will be awarded a 200mls pack of Ivomec Super.

Judge for the event is Simmental Young Member Zara Clarke from Tynan, County Armagh.

Conrad Fegan added: “The Ivomec Super Pair of the Year competition is one of the highlights in the club’s annual calendar. Thanks to Merial Animal Health for its continued sponsorship; and good luck to all of the qualifiers competing at next week’s final.”

Qualifiers for the 2018 Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year competition include:

Balmoral Show: Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare, Co Antrim – Lisglass Helena by Dermotstown Delboy, and Lisglass Honey by Dermotstown Delboy.

Lurgan Show: David and Jonny Hazelton, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, Ranfurly Weikel 18th by Raceview King, and Ranfurly Impeccable by Raceview King.

Armagh Show: Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, Cloone Hilda by Anatrim Bodybuilder, and Raceview Hi Champterona by Hillcrest Champion.

Omagh Show: Jonathan Henderson, Desertmartin, Co Londonderry, Drumsamney Clover’s Stefany by Losning Iver, and Drumsamney Cara’s Snowdrop by Banwy Wonderboy.

Clogher Show: Margaret Little, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, Lummin Hattie by Auchorachan Wizard, and Castlemount Modesty 3 by Celtic Comet.

Fermanagh County Show also hosts the finals of the Simmental Club’s Male and Female of the Year Awards. Danske Bank has been sole sponsor of this competition since 1997. The winners are determined using a points system which is collated at nominated shows throughout the summer. Commemorative engraved crystal tankards, rosettes and cash awards will be presented to the winners and runners-up.

Conrad Fegan concluded: “We are indebted to Danske Bank for its continued sponsorship of this competition. There has been strong competition in the Simmental classes on the summer show circuit, and it is almost time to add up the points and reveal the winners of the 2018 awards.”