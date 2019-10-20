Simmentals head to Dungannon

Catalogues are available for the NI Simmental Club’s autumn show and sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday, October 25.

Judging gets underway at 10.30am, and is in the capable hands of young breeder Molly Bradley from Armagh – overall winner of the British Simmental Society’s recent YMA stockjudging final in Scotland. The sale will commence at 1.00pm.

The catalogued entry includes 10 bulls and 10 pedigree females.

Entries will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

Bulls range in age from 14/02/18 to 27/09/18, while the heifers were born between 05/10/17 and 22/10/18.

The animals on offer are bred from leading AI sires including Team Celtic, Curaheen Gunshot, Seafort Gill, Sneumgaard Imperator, Delfur Decider, Kilbride Farm Bantry, Blackford Harvester, Woodhall Ferrari, Omorga Murray, Breaghey Goldenboy, Popes Barclay, Omorga Regan, the 10,000gns Drumlone Anchor, and the 2014/15 Balmoral champion Dermotstown Delboy.

Herds represented in the catalogue include Ashland, Breaghey, Coolcrannel, Glenock, Gurteen, Lakeside, Longbeach, Magheracrigan, Owenskerry, Rehall, Scribby Farms and Slieve Croob.

Club chairman Conrad Fegan said: “With rising overhead costs commercial suckler farmers and beef producers are keen to take advantage of the Simmental breed’s dual purpose characteristics. The Simmental boasts tremendous maternal and terminal traits, giving it a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.”

He concluded: “Simmental females are fertile, docile, and have great mothering instincts, coupled with plenty of milk; while Simmental progeny have excellent growth rates and are economical to finish.”

Catalogues are available free on request from the auctioneers, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, telephone: 028 8772 2727. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.britishsimmental.co.uk.

Further information is also available from club secretary Robin Boyd on mobile: 07799 346784.