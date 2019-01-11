Six dead calves found dumped in Co Antrim

Six dead calves have been dumped on land at Stoneyford, Co Antrim.

The incident has been condemned by SDLP councillor Máiría Cahill.

Councillor Cahill claimed the act shows a ‘disgusting disregard for the animals and the environment and had inconvienienced the community.’

She added: “The latest find of dead calves, which were tied up in plastic bags, was discovered today.

“This is not the first time this has happened, except on the previous occasion the animals were not bagged. This act shows a blatant disregard for those who live in the area.

“I have liaised with DAERA today and requested that during the forthcoming annual TB testing that stock numbers are checked in an effort to find those responsible.

“My colleague Pat Catney MLA has raised the issue with the PSNI, and I would like to thank Lisburn Council Depot for their help in this matter. We have arranged on this occasion for the dead animals to be collected and rendered. The cost for a cattle owner to dispose of a calf in the correct manner is nominal, so this act really is inexcusable.”