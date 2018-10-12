Six herds vie for NMR RABDF Gold Cup 2018

Finalists in the 2018 NMR/RABDF Gold Cup competition have been announced and include five Holstein herds and one crossbred herd across Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

The line up is: The Firm of A Harvey, Drum Farm, Beeswing, Dumfries

Metcalfe Farms, Washfold Farm, Leyburn, North Yorkshire

Tomlinson Bilsrow, Bilsborrow Hall Farm, Preston, Lancashire

Stephen and Mark Montgomery, 21 Gorticross Road, Drumahoe, Co Londonderry

Halton Farms, Chance Hall Farm, Moreton-cum-Alcumlow, Cheshire

Stowell Farms, West Stowell, Marlborough, Wiltshire

The 2018 judges, RABDF chairman and south Gloucestershire-based producer Mike King, NMR’s Jonathan Davies, Somerset-based producer and former Gold Cup winner Neil Baker, and Rob Hitch, partner with Dodd & Co accountants, Carlisle, inspect all six units and consider their dairy unit performance. They will name the winner and runner-up of the 2018 NMR RABDF Gold Cup at the Dairy-Tech event, Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire on February 6, 2019.