Sixth annual pedigree working bull sale to be held for the Chestnutts

The sixth annual pedigree working bull sale for Victor and David Chestnutt will take place on Friday, February 21 at 12.30pm in Ballymena Livestock Market.

This year’s sale of bulls includes 10 fantastic Charolais bulls by ‘Ellerton Independent’ purchased in Stirling for 10,000gns.

Victor selected this bull for his extreme length and carcass and having the shortest gestation length of all the Charolais bulls in Stirling, he ticked all the boxes.

His pedigree sires include, ‘Simpsons Gregg’, ‘Doonally New’, ‘Olstone Egbert’ and ‘Moyness Lincoln’.

He has grown into the most impressive stock bull ever in the Bushmills herd and his four crops of calves have been easy calving.

Shown straight from the field in 2017 he took overall pedigree beef animal of Ballymoney Show and Charolais champion in 2018.

After calving from this sire for four years with no caesareans Victor now has the confidence to recommend these Charolais bulls for use in both the suckler and dairy herds or indeed stock sires in a pedigree herd. Remember Charolais animals top the sales be it suckler calves, stores, beef or drop calves.

It’s pleasing to hear positive feedback on calving ease from customers who have used Bushmills bulls in both the dairy and suckler herds.

Special attention is drawn to the quality of this year’s entries with any pedigree breeders looking for a new stock sire encouraged to come and have a look.

The sale also includes five superb Aberdeen Angus bulls sired by the herd’s new stock sire “Liss Dano” selected by David, along with Sam Milliken, at Leo McEnroe’s sale in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Although the price tag shocked Victor, he has proven his worth. Victor believes this year’s entry of Aberdeen Angus bulls include some of the top Aberdeen Angus he has ever bred.

These traditional bulls carry tremendous carcase and fleshing ability, and would be worthy of becoming a stock sire in a pedigree or suckler herd or even the astute buyer for a dairy herd who wants to breed quality.

These Aberdeen Angus bulls have all served at least one heifer.

All 15 bulls presented for sale are ready for work.

They have not been pushed for show, and are commercially reared.

They were not crept fed as calves, were grass fed during summer 2019 followed by a silage, store based winter diet.

This is going down a treat with buyers, who are catching on that the over feeding of bulls to compete in club sales inhibits their ability to work and shortens their life span.

This year’s sale will be an official export sale. Buyers can purchase with complete confidence knowing that bulls have been pre inspected by a vet and retested for TB prior to the sale (even though the herd has been clear for four years and has had its last herd test in November 2019).

Bulls are vaccinated for BVD and Lepto and the herd has never seen a case of Johnes.

All bulls are sold guaranteed to work.

Victor and David would like to wish all previous, and this year’s customers, all the very best with their purchases, and thank them for their custom.