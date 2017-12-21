Slemish Area Carol Service hits high notes

The Slemish Area Carol Service was held on Sunday, December 10, in Connor Presbyterian Church on a snowy, icy and sunny afternoon.

The Reverend Philip Thompson welcomed all in attendance.

Slemish Area Choir led by Ruth Orr and pianist Elizabeth Patterson

The Slemish Area WI choir led the praise and sang several Christmas songs and two solos were also sang by Rebecca Foster from Kells and Connor WI.

Lessons were read by different representatives from institutes in the area and prayers made by Diane Murdoch, Broughshane WI and area chairman, and Sophia Maybin Broughshane WI and area executive member.

An offering was taken for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Refreshments were served in the church hall a vote of thanks was made by Ann McCaughey, Broughshane WI, and Elizabeth Warden, Federation chairman.

Kells and Connor WI

The Kells and Connor WI Christmas Party was held on Monday, December 4th, with many members in attendance.

Helen Reid was congratulated on getting an A for her teddy bear and Marjorie McDowell was also congratulated on getting third for her thank-you card at the ACWW conference in Romania.

Ruby McSeveney gave a report on a recent visit to Cairncastle WI.

After business was concluded members were entertained by Maud Steele from Kilrea WI and she was thanked by Molly Allison. Magazine winner was Vonla Allen.

The results of the competition A Christmas Tea Towel were as follows: 1st Martha Francey, 2nd Mary Crothers and 3rd Margaret Fraser.

A delicious supper was served, each member received a Christmas present and wished a happy Christmas.

The evening ended by singing The Country Woman’s Song.