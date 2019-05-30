There was a slightly better trade for spring lambs at Raphoe Mart on Monday, May 27.

Prices as follows:

€80 to €90 for 30-37kgs.

€90 to €95 for 37-40kgs.

€95 to €106 for 40-42kgs.

€106 to €112 for 43-45kgs.

€112 to €122 for 45-50kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €200.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €260.

Ewes with 3 lambs sold from €260 to €280.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €130 each.

There was a good entry of cattle for the time of year at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, May 30.

All cattle a great trade, forward store cattle in great demand with farmers and feedlot buyers both competing for these.

Plainer lots also sold well with these up in price from last week.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €620/head to €1,260/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €740 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €660 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €860 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €640 over

Dry cows - €620 to €1,260 each.

Please note there will be a sheep sale on Bank Holiday Monday, June 3 as normal at 11am.

Special lot for sale on Thursday, June 6 at Raphoe Mart of 10 Continental cows with calves at foot.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.