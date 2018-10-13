Sloss family gearing up for memorial run

The family of a Co Tyrone farmer who tragically lost his life in a farming accident are gearing up for their second memorial tractor run for charity in his memory.

The Alistair Sloss Memorial Tractor Run will take place on Saturday, October 20, leaving the family farm at Druminard outside Coagh around 3pm.

Mr Sloss, a 52-year-old father of five, died after being overcome by fumes and falling into a slurry tank at his farm on October 14, 2016.

His widow Roberta and their children - Jonathan, Rebekah, Sarah, David and Naomi - organised a tractor run to mark the first anniversary of his death and to heighten awareness of the dangers on farms.

The event attracted 68 tractors and Mrs Sloss later presented a cheque for £7,374 to Jane Robertson from Tearfund, the Christian relief and development agency.

Mrs Sloss is hoping for a good turnout at the event on October 20. “Alistair always took an interest in the activities of Tearfund and would have liked to see money raised from the event going to people who live in extreme poverty,” she said.

While the tractor run is completing its 20-mile circuit of local towns and villages, a family fun day will be held at the farm.

Live music will be supplied by Country star Ritchie Remo during the afternoon and there will be plenty of entertainment and food laid on for those attending.

Mrs Sloss said there will be traditional Scottish and Irish dancers performing and a raffle is being organised, kindly sponsored by local businesses. There will also be a special tractor and digger bouncy castle to keep the children happy.

Anyone interested in taking part in the tractor run - vintage and modern tractors welcome - can do so from 2.15pm.

“Everyone is invited to come along and join in the activities and help raise money for those who need it most,” Mrs Sloss added.