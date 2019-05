Slower trade for sheep this week at Massereene Mart

At Monday's sale of prime lambs and cast ewes an entry of top quality lots met a slower trade with lightweights meeting the best demand.

Cast ewes also selling at rates well below last week.

LAMB PRICES: Comber producer 9 lambs 21kg at £87 = 415p. Ballyutoag producer 4 lambs 23kg at £94 = 408p. Glenavy producer 4 lambs 20kg at £81 = 405p. Muckamore producer 10 lambs 21kg at £85 = 405p. Glenavy producer 7 lambs 20.5kg at £83 = 405p. Newtownards producer 52 lambs 22.5kg at £91 = 404p. Templepatrick producer 17 lambs 21kg at £85 = 404p. Moira producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £91 = 404p. Carrickfergus producer 15 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £94 = 400p. Crumlin producer 46 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ligoniel producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 24kg at £92. Antrim producer 51 lambs 25kg at £92. Crumlin producer 2 lambs 24kg at £92. Ballymena producer 5 lambs 25kg at £91. Mallusk producer 2 lambs 31kg at £91. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 23kg at £90. Ballywalter producer 40 lambs 23kg at £90. Ballymena producer single Lamb 36kg at £90. Cookstown producer 10 lambs 26kg at £90. Antrim producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £90. Mallusk producer 3 lambs 25kg at £90. Carrickfergus producer 3 lambs 27kg at £90. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 25kg at £90. Tobermore producer 29 lambs 23kg at £90.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer single Texel at £100. Millisle producer 9 Suffolks at £95. Richhill producer 6 Suffolks at £92. Richhill producer 6 Suffolks at £90. Templepatrick producer 7 Suffolks at £91. Ballymena producer single Suffolk at £87. Carnlough producer 6 Mules at £82. Carnlough producer 7 Mules at £81. Ballymena producer 13 Blackface at £52.