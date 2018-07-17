Slurry mixer stolen from farmyard

A slurry mixer has been stolen from a farmyard at Dungannon.

Local plice are appealing for information following the burglary in the Mullycarr Road area.

Constable Brownlow said it was reported that sometime between 5pm on Saturday 7, July and 12pm of Tuesday, 10 July entry was gained to a farmyard and a Slurry mixer was stolen.

The Constable added: 2We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Dungannon on 101 quoting CC 989 of 10/07/18.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”