Slurry pair remain ‘critical’

Two men injured in a farm accident outside the village of Claudy in Co Londonderry on Saturday remained in a critical condition in hospital last night.

The men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s, were rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital after being overwhelmed by fumes when mixing slurry on a farm on the Ballynahedin Road shortly after 4pm.

Yesterday evening a spokesperson for the Western Trust said both men remained in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital.

UUP councillor Mary Hamilton, who knew both men, said she hoped they would make a full recovery.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Alderman Hamilton.

“I wish them both a speedy recovery and God’s blessing.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said an air ambulance was deployed in response to the incident.

“The Ambulance Service got the call at 3.45 pm following reports of two men involved in a slurry incident on the Ballyhanedin Road in Claudy,” a spokesperson said.

“Two accident and emergency vehicles, one ambulance officer and the charity air ambulance were also tasked to the scene.”

The spokesperson added: “After initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two male patients were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.”