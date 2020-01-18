Slurry Spec range are top end products which are manufactured and finished to the highest standard

With over 50 years experience in farm machinery sales and being main NI Kuhn dealers for over 30 years, DS Logan Farm Machinery have a history of supplying quality new and used agricultural machinery.

Always on the lookout for new products to add to their growing portfolio they are delighted to have been recently appointed dealers for the full range of Slurry Spec equipment, which includes slurry tankers and dribble bars.

Designed and manufactured by Ram Engineering NI, who have a combined experience of over 25 years in agricultural engineering and in particular slurry equipment, the Slurry Spec range are top end products manufactured and finished to the highest standard.

The Slurry Spec tankers, which are available from 1100 to 4000 gallon, are custom built and constructed out of 6mm steel plate with internal baffle rings and supports. The inside is fully welded and all tankers are left “dribble bar ready” with chassis mounted brackets. Standard spec includes; 800 R32 wheels, LED lights with a fully sealed wiring loom, 2 x quick release fill points with option of four in total, full length sight glass, Battioni vacuum pump, sprung drawbar and 2 PAC paint. All tankers can be fully customised to suit the individual customer’s needs.

In addition to their range of slurry tankers, Slurry Spec also manufactures fully galvanised Dribble Bars. They come in a working width of 7.5m and are fitted with an in-house built heavy duty macerator with the high tensile hardened blades ensuring maximum chopping efficiency. All dribble bars are fitted to the tankers by chassis mounted brackets for added strength and stability. Other features of the Slurry Spec Dribble Bar include; interchangeable Hardox wear plates, break away system, booms with mechanical locking for maximum safety and LED lights.

The full range of Slurry Spec Tankers and Dribble Bars can be viewed at DS Logan’s machinery yard at 25 Duneoin Road, Cullybackey, BT42 1PL or give them a call on 028 2588 0297. Check out their website www.dslogan.com and Facebook page facebook.com/dsloganmachinery for more photos and videos of the tankers and dribble bars.