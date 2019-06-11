SlurryKat – Dropside trailers

SlurryKat’s drop side trailers are designed for convenience on the farm for various applications, handling and transporting materials.

Manufactured to SlurryKat’s usual reputable build quality, these trailers are both lightweight, yet innovatively strong due to the high tensile steel that they use in all their products.

SlurryKat’s innovative frameless folded floor body design reduces weight while offering unrivalled strength compared to any other similar trailer on the market.

The sides of the trailers are laser cut and special strength bones are pressed into the side panels.

All hinge points are reinforced for strength and are removable to leave a completely flat trailer for transport of bales etc.

12 and 14 tonne models are available in a heavy duty option for more arduous use.

Features on standard trailers:

Single tipping cylinder (vertical high capacity version on 12 and 14T models)

Heavy duty hydraulic braked axles all models as std.

8 stud - 8 and 10 T models

10 stud - 12 and 14 T models

Sprung drawbar - 12 and 14 T models

5mm body floor fully welded

3.25mm drop sides

Heavy duty floor cross members

Heavy duty chassis

LED lights

Embossed rear mud flaps

Heavy sprung suspension

Red Ultra-Strong paint finish as standard.

Options

Hydraulic rear door latch

Heavy duty body (6mm floor, 4mm sides)

Air brakes (only 12 and 14 T models).