SlurryKat expand Duo Dribblebar Range

Industry leading equipment manufacturer SlurryKat have just launched a completely new Duo (Dual Purpose) Dribblebar range ahead of this year’s upcoming umbilical season.

With the threat looming of the all-out ban on splash plates imminent, there has never been a greater focus on alternative spreading methods, of which the dribblebar has been the most favoured and cost effective option to date.

To meet this increasing demand and to satisfy more intensive users, SlurryKat have developed an all-new 10m and 12m vertical folding dribblebar which can be both tanker mounted or alternatively used on an existing umbilical system.

The 10m and 12m duo dribblebars now feature a lower frame height in order to maximise visibility to the rear when operating the system on an umbilical set up. The frame is again heavy duty and capable of carrying the all new Bak Pak Reeler system which has also been redesigned to now carry up to 1200m of 5” umbilical hose. The dribblebar arms fold vertical initially with the outside section hydraulically folding backwards and down in order to keep transport height to a minimum.

When in operation the arms fold down and out to working position and are also supported for use in high stress rough terrain. As always the market leading German manufactured Vogelsang macerator complete with stone trap is used on the dribblebars with a twin macerator option available on the 12m for use on slopes in order to keep an even and steady spread.

SlurryKat Duo Dribblebars can be tanker mounted. The new dribblebar can be fitted with a splash plate attachment for cleaning the umbilical hose or when tanker mounted, it eliminates the need to remove the dribblebar if the splash plate is required. Contact your local SlurryKat dealer or the SlurryKat HQ on 00442838820862.