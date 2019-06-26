SlurryKat grows the Panterra trailer range

Leading agricultural equipment manufacturer, SlurryKat have recently expanded its Panterra range with the introduction of a completely new range of trailers, pioneered to offer its clients an alternative specification trailer while still maintaining vital reputable build quality and reliability - a trait associated with all SlurryKat products.

The Panterra range allows the end user to enjoy the same high quality components and build quality found in all SlurryKat equipment without having to opt for the higher specification engineering features that are found as standard in their premium range which is geared to suit very intensive users such as agri contractors.

The introduction of the new Panterra trailer range follows on from the release of the very successful Panterra tanker range, released back in 2016 which saw the inception of the Panterra brand within the highly respected SlurryKat brand. This range allowed the company to double tanker production not only with the addition of the Panterra tank but also by increasing the sales of the established premium line tankers.

The new Panterra trailer range consists of two lines, low loader trailers and drop side general purpose trailers.

The Panterra low loader range consists of two versions, a tandem axle 16 tonne and tri axle 24 tonne. Standard features include, sprung ramps, Full LED lighting package, 80 KPH axles, heavy duty multi leaf suspension, side crash rails and finished in SlurryKat’s trademark highly durable 2 pack red paint. Optional extras include dual air and hydraulic brakes, aluminium lockable toolbox and alternative colour paint finish.

The Panterra drop side general purpose trailer range consists of four models, 8, 10, 12 and 14 tonne, all of which come as standard with tandem axles and hydraulic brakes, full LED lighting package and are also finished in SlurryKat’s two pack high durable red paint. Other features include a single tipping cylinder, which is carried across from the company’s premium trailer range and offers an unrivalled fast and efficient tipping cycle. Sides and posts are easily removable to leave a flat trailer for other uses like bale transport. Optional extras include floatation tyres, dual air and hydraulic brakes and alternative colour paint. A common complaint with this type of trailer is that the user has to leave the cab and manually open the tail door, SlurryKat have solved this problem with the introduction of a hydraulic latch rear door which saves both time and effort for the operator.

The drop side trailers are also available in a heavy duty version for more arduous applications if required.

The new Panterra trailer range allows the end user the ability to own a prestige SlurryKat trailer at less cost, yet still enjoy high residual value while delivering exceptional smoothness and efficiency during its working day in the toughest operating conditions.

Prices for the drop side range start from £5950.00 + VAT while the Panterra low loader prices start from £8500.00 + VAT