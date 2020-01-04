SlurryKat to host open day

With new EU regulations looming on slurry spreading techniques, SlurryKat is holding an open day on Friday, January 17 to highlight its new equipment range for 2020.

Starting at 10am the event will exhibit the latest spreading technology from the comforts of SlurryKat’s new factory at the Waringstown base.

During the day representatives from the company will explain the new regulations that are anticipated to come in the future and how those are shaping the new slurry equipment being developed.

For example, the authorities will probably ban the use of spread plates on slurry tankers by 2025, therefore forcing manufacturers to come up with acceptable alternatives.

SlurryKat CEO Garth Cairns said: “We are holding this open day to show our new range of spreading equipment for 2020.

“This ties in well with the new timeframes that farmers and contractors will have to stop using spread plates by in favour of low ammonia emission spreading systems,” he said.

During a number of meetings with Daera the team at SlurryKat have determined the spread plate ban will be phased in by the following dates, although not confirmed;

01.02.2020 – All digestate

01.06.2020 – All derogation farms

01.06.2021 – All contractors

01.02.2022 – All dairy farms with over 170 cows

01.02.2025 – Total ban on splash plate use

Garth added: “In the last two years we at SlurryKat have completely redesigned our entire range of spreading technology equipment.

“Nowadays, the systems are much lighter, more efficient, have higher performance outputs and are wider ranging. They now perform best with all types of slurry and on steep slopes.

“We have a system to suit every user right through from the small farmer to the larger contractor. All of them will be on display at the open day,” he said.

The open day will be held at SlurryKat’s main base at 44 Lowtown Road,Waringstown, Craigavon, County Armagh, BT66 7SJ and will run from 10am to 4pm.