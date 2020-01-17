SlurryKat welcomes Royal visitor

A leading Northern Ireland agricultural machinery specialist has been given a Royal nod with a visit from Princess Anne.

SlurryKat, based in Waringstown, welcomed Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal on Thursday (January 16).

The Co Armagh firm is at the forefront of innovative slurry handling solutions for Agricultural and Bio-Gas industries.

The Princess was led on a tour of the production facility by CEO Mr Garth Cairns. HRH was given a briefing about the components used for building tankers and shown 3D CAD models of the equipment.

She viewed laser cutting machinery and the welding process before being briefed about the construction of umbilical systems, components and attachments.

The tour concluded in SlurryKat’s new state of the art painting and final assembly facility, where the Princess observed the painting process and final assembly of the products.

SlurryKat staff and members of Mr Cairns’ family were introduced to HRH. The Princess was invited to unveil a plaque to commemorate her visit and was presented with flowers and a miniature model SlurryKat tanker by Joshua, (four) and Sofia (two) Cairns.

Mr Cairns commented: “It was an honour to host the HRH The Princess Royal at SlurryKat and share my journey of the past 13 years of the company with her.

“It was fantastic to be able to showcase some of the engineering expertise that Northern Ireland has to offer.”