Smaller show of cattle at Armoy

A smaller show of 138 head last Monday night at Armoy met with a fine trade for all sorts of cattle, Steers sold to a top price of £1,230, Heifers to £1,140, Fat Cows/Bills made up £1,200.

STEERS: Bushmills Producer, Char, 600kgs £1,175, 600kgs £1,155, 605kgs £1,140, 630kgs £1,230. Armoy Producer, A/A, 510kgs £950, 530kgs £1,010, 510kgs £990, 510kgs £985, 530kgs £985. Ballymoney Producer, Lim, 360kgs £745. Martinstown Producer, A/a, 490kgs £905. Coleraine Producer, Lim, 600kgs £1,145, 640kgs £1,100. Ballycastle Producer, Char, 380kgs £760. Coleraine Producer, Lim, 450kgs £900. Broughshane Producer, S/H, 290kgs £605, 240kgs £510, 340kgs £610, 240kgs £510, 305kgs £675, 380kgs £735. Bushmills Producer, Char, 600kgs £1,080, 620kgs £1,080. Armoy Producer, A/A, 540kgs £980, 530kgs £965, 590kgs £1,020, 570kgs £1,030. Bushmills Producer, Fres, 470kgs £830, 540kgs £950, 570kgs £875, 590kgs £935.

HEIFERS: Cloughmills Producer, Char, 600kgs £1,140, 605kgs £1,100, 580kgs £1,050. Bushmills Producer, Char, 600kgs £1,105, 605kgs £1,050. Armoy Producer, A/a, 540kgs £1,000, 490kgs £900. Loughguile Producer, Lim, 340kgs £700. Ballymoney Producer, A/a, 560kgs £995. Cloughmills Producer, A/A, 600kgs £1,010. Ballycastle Producer, Lim, 320kgs £635, 350kgs £700, 360kgs £785. Ballycastle Producer, A/A, 570kgs £1,065, 560kgs £1,040, 520kgs £955. Ballymoney Producer, Lim, 480kgs £870, 380kgs £660. Cloughmills Producer, HER, 520kgs £950.

FAT BULL/COWS: Bushmills Producer, Char, Bull, 1,000kgs £1,200

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son