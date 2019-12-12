So much more at Tractor World Spring

Tractor World Spring, the traditional tractor show season opener, will be back at the Three Counties Showground on February 22-23, 2020 – with more than ever to capture the interest of enthusiasts.

The number of club stands, the focal point for many eye-catching displays, has increased for 2020 – with the well-established organisations joined by newcomers showcasing their members’ machinery.

Club stands are an integral part of Tractor World Spring and showcase their members machinery for all to enjoy

Trade stands are also more prevalent than ever too, with David Brown Parts Ltd. And Tractorparts.co.uk Ltd. just two of the traders attending for the first time – joining the extensive selection of specialists on-hand to offer parts and supplies to tractor owners.

One of the big success stories from last year’s show will be making a welcome return in 2020. Jon Mitchell Shotblasting Ltd. is offering an on-site service for those that require parts shotblasted for their restoration project(s).

Take your small items along for shotblasting while you’re at the show.

As for the all-important exhibits, there’s still time to enter your machine(s) – with free camping available to exhibitors.

Commercial vehicles are an integral part of Tractor World Spring and theres even a drive-in day on the Sunday for those that wish to simply turn up and exhibit their truck or van

The closing date for entries is February 1, with booking forms obtainable from the show office on 01697 451882 or downloadable from the website www.tractorworldshows.co.uk.

Around 90 per cent of exhibits will be in the site’s four halls and although you can expect to see tractors and agricultural machinery of all ages, the special themes in 2020 will be 75 years of the Fordson E27N, 50 years of the International Harvester World Wide Series and Conversions.

Amongst the veteran, vintage, classic and modern tractors, there will also be classic trucks and vans (with a drive-in day on the Sunday of the show – no booking necessary), horticultural machinery, model displays, miniature steamers and stationary engines.

H J Pugh and Co will be staging the renowned annual auction on the Saturday of the show, with more than 100 tractors and 2,000 lots in total expected at the sale.

A vintage sort-out and spares day will be held on the Sunday, with outdoor plots available for £30 (pre-booked). Forms are available to download from the website.

The Three Counties Showground has two restaurants serving breakfasts, snacks and lunches, plus a coffee lounge, and numerous outdoor catering units will also be in attendance.

There is also a cash machine onsite.

How to get involved

To exhibit: download an entry form from www.tractorworldshows.co.uk or call 01697 451882.

For the auction: call 01531 631122 or visit www.hjpugh.com.

For the vintage sort-out and spares day: Download an entry form from www.tractorworldshows.co.uk.

For Drive in Sunday: No booking required.

For tickets and up-to-date information on the traders and clubs that will be attending, please visit the website: www.tractorworldshows.co.uk or 01697 451882.

Admission: Discounted tickets are available online, adults £12.50 (£10.50 advance), weekend £20 (£15 advance) and under 15s are admitted free. Weekend camping (three nights) for two adults costs £65 – or £55 in advance. Dogs on leads are welcome.

The Spring Tractor World Show and the Classic Commercial Show takes place at the Three Counties Showground, Malvern, Worcestershire, WR13 6NW (follow brown signs from all major routes), on February 22 and 23, 2020.