So you want to become an SQP?

An SQP is an animal medicine adviser, known by the legally defined term as a ‘Suitably Qualified Person’, writes Steven Wallace: - Short Course Manager, CAFRE, Greenmount Campus.

An SQP must pass a set of exams to demonstrate their animal health knowledge and an understanding of the legal system. Once qualified, SQPs are allowed to prescribe and/or supply certain medicines (those classified POM-VPS and NFA-VPS - http://www.noahcompendium.co.uk/) for farm animals, horses, and pets.

CAFRE in conjunction with the Animal Medicines Training and Regulatory Authority (AMTRA) will run a training course at Greenmount Campus commencing on the 29 October 2018.

The AMTRA course provides an understanding of the causes and control of diseases in farm livestock and knowledge of the law relating to the sale and supply of licensed animal medicines. This will equip a person to undertake the responsibility for a premises to prescribe and/or supply certain medicines to farm animals, horses, and pets.

The AMTRA course is aimed at those seeking to prescribe and sell POM-VPS medicines, and those seeking to sell NFA-VPS medicines. The course leads to a range of SQP qualifications.

Course length ranges from four days for the C-SQP course and up to seven days for the R-SQP and each training day runs from 9:30 to 4:30 pm.

More details of this year’s courses and the training dates for each course can be found on the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/amtra/

Potential students can enrol online by selecting the course they wish to attend.

As numbers are limited, places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.