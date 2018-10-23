Society members focus on Moilies

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s annual photographic competition once again attracted many excellent entries from its members.

Judge was the society’s president John Stronge, who had the difficult task of selecting his winners in each of the classes. John’s class winners were then put to public vote on Facebook.

It was the junior heifer class winner of N & M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Daisy 0450 who was voted champion photo and the junior bull class winner of Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ruben who was voted Reserve Champion Photo.

RESULTS

Junior female class: 1st, N & M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Daisy 0450; 2nd, N & M Moilies - Burren Little Missy; 3rd, Brian O’Kane - Ravelglen Dolly; 4th, N & M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Pandora 0490.

Junior male class: 1st, Brian O’Kane - Ravelglen Ruben; 2nd, N & M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Humdinger; 3rd, N & M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Clover; 4th, Robert Boyle - Beechmount Lad.

Senior female class: 1st, N & M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Sylvia the First; 2nd, Tommy Jackson - Aughnakealie Ann; 3rd, Brian O’Kane - Ravelglen Shelly; 4th, Brian O’Kane - Ravelglen Lizzy.

Senior male class: 1st, Robert Boyle - Tyrone Firecracker; 2nd, N & M Moilies - Castledale Maurice 2; 3rd, Brian O’Kane - Ravelglen Rocky; 4th, James & Ciara White - Woodbine Billy.

Novelty/scenic class: 1st, N & M Moilies - “Wandering Back in Time”; 2nd, N & M Moilies - “Irish Moiled’s are Outstanding in their Field”; 3rd, N & M Moilies - “An Irish Thorn”; 4th, N & M Moilies - “An Irish Post Card”.