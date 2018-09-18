Solid sale of Lleyn

There was a solid sale for Lleyn at Ballymena with a positive trade for the females.

The shearling ewes saw only one pen without a new home at the end of the day.

A handful of smaller ewe lambs did not find new homes. Ram buyers were selective but chosen rams saw a demand.

The shearling ewe section saw RA Johnston, Portrush sell for the top price through the ring with the second prize pen which sold for £240/head to D Mullen, Coleraine. Mr Mullen sold the top priced pen which were passed through the ring but later found a bidder, C & H Long, Lifford at £250/head. The first prize pen from C & A Kennedy, Ballyclare sold for £200/head to A Caldwell, Clough. A Bothwell, Maguiresbridge and J Coulter, Newtownard both sold pens at £195/head.

The ewe lambs saw a strong trade for tupping type lambs with over 20 pens selling for the £100 plus mark. A Bothwell topped with his third prize pen selling for £155/head to S Ward, Magherafelt. Next, B & E Latimer, Trillick sold the second prize pen for £140/head to D Mullen. C B Quigley, Strabane sold the first prize pen at £130/head to W McKane, Strabane.

The rams were topped by B & E Latimer, with the third prize ram Girgadis Goliath (01694/1702900), sired by Netherton Eddy. He sold for 1350gns to J McKavanagh, Lurgan. Next J & C Kennedy, Ballyclare sold the Champion Ram, Skilganaban Goliath (02302/1702222) sired by Preenbank Evan for 1000gns to W McKane, Strabane. R Millen, Coleraine sold the first ram into the ring, Knockmult Lleyns Glacier (02153/1701569), sired by a Derek Steen ram for 900gns to S Murnagan, Kilkeel.

AVERAGES

Ewes to £112

Shearling Ewes to £250 av. £156

Ewe Lambs to £155 av. £94

Rams to 1350gns av. £621

TOP PRICES

Shearling Ewes: D Mullen £250, RA Johnston £240, C & A Kennedy £200, A Bothwell £195, J Coulter £195, A Bothwell £190, RA Johnston £190, J Coulter £188, A Bothwell £185, RJ Johnston £185

Ewe Lambs: A Bothwell £155, B Latimer £140, CB Quigley £130, J Coulter £120, B Latimer £118, J Coulter £118, J Coulter £115, J & C Kennedy £115, B Latimer £115

Rams: B Latimer 1350gns, J & C Kennedy 1000gns, R Millen 900gns, S Killen 880gns, S Killen 800gns, CB Quigley 800gns, R Millen 700gns, D Mullen 700gns, C & A Kennedy 550gns

SHOW RESULTS

Judge: Ifor Jones

Pen of 5 Shearling Ewes: C & A Kennedy, R. A. Johnston, R. Manson, J. Coulter

Pen of 5 Ewe Lambs: C. B. Quigley, B & E Latimer, A. Bothwell, J. Coulter

Aged Ram: J. Coulter, A. Bothwell

Shearling Ram: J & C Kennedy, C & A Kennedy, B & E Latimer, D. Mullan