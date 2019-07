Solid trade for cull cows at Markethill

An entry of 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 30th July maintained a very solid trade.

Heavy beef bred cows sold to £162 per 100 kilos for 780k Lim at £1275 from a Gilford farmer followed by £159 per 100 kilos for 650k Char at £1035 from a Cullyhanna farmer. Main trade from £128 to £151 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £105 to £120 for 700k at £845. Top price Friesian £895 for 850k at £105 per 100 kilos. Second quality friesians from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Gilford farmer 786k £1275 £162.00 ;Banbridge farmer 652k £985 £151.00; Newry farmer 650k £1035 £159.00; Collone farmer 690k £1015 £147.00; Armagh farmer 794k £1095 £138.00; Newry farmer 624k £815 £131.00; Banbridge farmer 590k £755 £128.00.

Friesian cull cows: Bessbrook farmer 706k £845 £120.00; Bessbrook farmer 742k £855 £115.00; Keady farmer 684k £755 £110.00; Keady farmer 716k £785 £110.00; Cullyhanna farmer 772k £845 £109.00; Armagh farmer 718k £775 £108.00; Annaghmore farmer 850k £895 £105.00; Armagh farmer 674k £695 £103.00.

CALVES: 120 calves sold in another very firm trade. Good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £350 for a 4 week BB. Good quality heifer calves from £180 to £350 for a 5 week old Angus.

Bull calves: BB £350; Her £335; Her £325; Lim £285; BB £255; AA £230; AA £225; SHB £220.

Heifer calves: Lim £350; AA £330; BB £250; AA £240; Lim £210; AA £180.