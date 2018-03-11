Sowing the seeds of success

Fane Valley take great pride in providing Northern Ireland farmers with the best grasses available on the market and 2018 is no exception, with all their grass seed mixtures having been carefully designed to ensure highly productive swards.

Two new varieties have been included to the range, Caledon, an intermediate perennial ryegrass and Glenarm, a late perennial ryegrass, both maximising spring growth, sward density, total production and quality.

Fane Valley’s 2018 seed mixtures will guarantee swards of outstanding quality that can be relied upon to deliver maximum output from your farm, whatever the weather and are excellent value for money.

The Fane Valley range is designed to meet the requirements of today’s agriculturalist, both for reseeding and over-seeding. The range is supported by Fane Valley’s agronomists, Trevor Neville, Ian Nelson, Campbell Hume and Raymond Hilman, who work in close association with grass breeding specialists at the nearby AFBI research station at Loughgall.

Speaking at the launch of their new grass seed mixture, Dessie Ferguson, general manager of Fane Valley Stores, commented: “We have carefully put together a comprehensive and well researched range of new grass seed mixtures for 2018. We have worked in association with both David Johnston, from AFBI, Loughgall, and David Linton, from Barenbrug, to provide superior new mixtures for our customers.”

Fane Valley agronomists can offer farmers and landowners a complete Crop Management Consultancy Service across all arable, grassland and horticultural sectors.

Services include:

Specialist technical support and on-farm advice

Crop walking consultancy with field by field recommendations

Crop protection requirements with advice on the latest range of agrochemicals

Crop input analysis and advice on fertiliser requirements

Professional guidance on (cereal and grass) seed variety /mixture selection.

For more information contact your local Fane Valley Store or Tel: Ian Nelson – 07798874889; Tel: Trevor Neville – 07919491596; Tel: Raymond Hilman – 07827975845. Alternatively you can also email: info@fanevalleystores.com