Spa YFC host charity coffee morning

On Saturday, August 17 August Spa YFC held a charity coffee morning at Murlough Caravan Park in aid of Parkinson’s Northern Ireland.

A massive thank you must go to the Truesdale family for the use of the facilities, the Connor and Murray families for providing the fabulous hamper raffle prize, everyone who provided the delicious buns and scones, all the stall holders, and off course finally everyone who came along and showed their support.

Over £960 was raised.

Spa Young Farmers' Club want to thank you all.