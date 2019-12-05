Spa YFC pulled it out of the bag at the Co Down YFC annual dinner

Spa Young Farmers’ Club pulled it out of the bag at the Co Down Young Farmers’ annual dinner.

On Saturday, November 9 members from Spa YFC attended the annual dinner at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel.

Spa YFC members collected silverware for a whole host of competitions.

Spa YFC did particularly well in the stock judging competitions with Danielle Connolly, Claire Young and David Dodd all gaining first place in their respective age categories for sheep stock judging.

Three members took home silverware for beef stock judging. Danielle Connolly, Hannah Shaw and David Dodd all achieved first place in their age categories. Danielle Connolly also achieved first place in the 16-18 age group of the silage assessments.

Members Keith Dickson and William Truesdale collected cups for gaining first place in machinery handling.

Two members collected cups for 1st place in Impromptu public speaking, Alex Cleland in the 16-18 age category and Hannah Shaw in the 18-21 age category.

In the floral art competition held at Balmoral Show, members Lucy Rodgers and Rosalyn Magee gained first place in their age categories and collected cups on the night.

Sarah Dorman collected silverware for PRO of the year.

The Spa YFC advanced tug of war team collected awards for winning the YFCU tug of war at Balmoral Show earlier this year.

Spa YFC also collected an award for their participation in the arts festival competition in February.

To top off an amazing award winning night Spa YFC collected the cup for senior club of the year 2018 - 2019.

Spa YFC will be holding a table quiz this coming Friday (December 6) in the Lakeside Inn, Woodgrange Road, Downpatrick from 7.30pm. All proceeds in aid of Parkinson’s NI.