Spa YFC wrap up busy summer with successes in tag rugby finals

What a summer. The summer has once again been a huge success with competitions for Spa Young Farmers’ Club.

Spa YFC kicked off the summer at Balmoral Show where there were four tug of war teams entered with Spa advanced team two being crowned tug of war champions 2019.

This year floral art was also a great success with Spa YFC member Rosalyn Magee coming first in the 21-25 age category.

In the sheep shearing competition Stephen Morgan was fantastic taking home second place.

Spa YFC had a tremendous year at the stock judging and silage assessment competitions with many members making it through to the Northern Ireland finals.

Spa YFC took 13 of the top four places across all four sections.

Summer also saw the return of the YFCU tag rugby competition.

Spa YFC had three teams competing in the Co Down heats, with all three teams making it through to the Northern Ireland finals.

Spa YFC senior team one pulled it out of the bag and were placed tag rugby champions 2019.

There was a massive achievement for junior member Ruby Carlisle who took to the stage at the Farmers Bash Live on the Beach.

Ruby made it through to the semi-final stage of the YFCU Needs Moo Talent Search.

Finally, congratulations to junior member Lucy Rodgers who was chosen as one of the 2018 – 2019 winners of the presidents award scheme.