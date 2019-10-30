Spa Young Farmers’ Club hold fundraiser for Parkinson’s NI

On Saturday 17th August Spa YFC held a charity coffee morning at Murlough Caravan Park in aid of Parkinson’s Northern Ireland.

A massive thank you must go to the Truesdale family for the use of the facilities, the Connor and Murray family for providing the fabulous hamper raffle prize, everyone who provided the delicious buns and scones, all the stall holders, and off course finally everyone who came along and showed their support.

Members of Spa YFC at the club's charity coffee morning in aid of Parkinson's NI

Over £960 was raised for Parkinson’s Northern Ireland.

Spa Young Farmers’ Club want to thank you all.

The club held their annual barbecue on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

The premises were kindly loaned to the club for the night by Geoffrey and Lizzie Rodgers and family to whom the club is once again extremely grateful.

Folk danced the night away listening to tunes played by the fabulous DJNI.

The night was a roaring success, supported by both local people and young farmers members flocking from both far and wide.

Fortunately the weather was on their side which made the night more enjoyable for everyone.