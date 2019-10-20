Special harvest services planned at Cargycreevy church

Special harvest services will take place at Cargycreevy Presbyterian Church, outside Lisburn, next weekend.

The Rev Howard Gilpin will be the guest preacher at the morning service on Sunday, 27th October at 12.30pm.

On Sunday evening at 7pm the guest preacher will be the Rev Alistair Smyth.

Meanwhile at 8pm on Monday, 28th October the Rev Leslie Patterson will be the preacher, with special music provided by the PSNI Ladies Choir.

A harvest supper will be served afterwards in the church hall.

All are most welcome to come along.