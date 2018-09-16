Special night for farming community

SECOND CHANCE DROMORE continues with a special night for the farming community in Dromore Rugby Club on Wednesday, 19th September.

The farm safety health and stress management event which will start at 7.45pm is aimed at providing information and support to families associated with the farming community.

The President of the Farmer’s Union will be there to give an update on the Brexit situation in relation to farming along, with a Health and Safety talk from the HSNI Chief Executive.

Sky TV’s Psychologist, Arthur Cassidy will also be in attendance. William Sayers and Derek Niblock will be telling their stories of how they have survived extreme difficulties in their lives.

Free health assessments and advice will be available from 7pm.

Organisers warmly invite you to join them at this event for fun, friendship, good news, hope and answers.

A light supper will be provided.